Aberdeen can be ‘renewable energy capital of the world’, Yousaf says

Humza Yousaf has said he will make Aberdeen the “renewable energy capital of the world” as he met offshore industry representatives.

The SNP leadership contender said he would ensure that all future offshore wind developments had at least a 10% public equity stake.

He also said no oil and gas worker would be left behind in the transition to renewables.

On Friday, he visited a Wartsila servicing site in Altens, Aberdeen.

The SNP leadership race will conclude on March 27, with Kate Forbes and Ash Regan also running to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Yousaf said: “It is time for Scotland to own our green future and my plans will use the powers we have available to cement Aberdeen as a renewable energy capital of the world.

“Scotland is already a renewable energy powerhouse – we’re home to the world’s largest leasing round for floating offshore wind, but I will ensure that more of Scotland’s energy potential is developed for the public good.

“As first minister, your SNP government will maximise the deployment of wind, solar and hydro generation on public assets to deliver cheaper energy, create thousands of high quality, sustainable jobs and save money for the public purse.

“Unlocking this renewable energy potential will secure our energy security and reduce energy bills in the process – putting money back into the pockets of hard-working families.”

Jenny Stanning, of Offshore Energies UK, also met with Mr Yousaf.

She said: “It is great to have engagement with politicians of all parties on Scotland’s energy future, including all candidates looking to be the next SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister.

“We’re pleased Humza Yousaf recognised the need to rapidly scale up renewable electricity, strengthen Scotland’s energy security and ensure we support our brilliant, skilled workforce to reap the benefits of an expanding and competitive offshore energy sector.”