Aberdeen house fire triggered by propane weed burner, fire officials say

A propane weed burner triggered a house fire in Aberdeen Sunday afternoon, according to the Aberdeen Fire Department.

About 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Aberdeen and Hoquiam fire crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Sumner Avenue, which is near downtown, after a report of the fire.

According to a news release, the resident was using a propane weed burner behind the house for about 15 minutes, then went back inside.

Then, the resident smelled smoke and went back outside, only to see that the house’s siding was on fire. The resident fought the fire with a garden hose while calling 911, according to the release.

After crews arrived on scene, they found fire in a wall and crawlspace. Multiple walls inside and outside the house were opened up to fight the blaze, which was under control in about 25 minutes, according to the release.

An investigation found that materials burned by the propane weed burner had been driven by wind onto the side of the house. No one was injured.

The home, valued at $120,000, sustained about $15,000 in fire damage, according to the release.

Aberdeen fire officials urge area homeowners to use extreme caution when using propane weed burners because of past fires caused by the devices.

They should not be used near structures or on windy days, according to the department.