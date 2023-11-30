Aberdeen fans optimistic in Finland

BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith in Helsinki

1,500 Aberdeen fans have made the trip to Finland for tonight's penultimate Europa Conference League group game with HJK Helsinki.

That is a very healthy number when you consider that the Dons are now unable to progress to the knockout stages.

But there is still plenty to play for. Pride, for example. Oh, and lets not forget the £430,000 that is up for grabs for each win in the group stages of the competition.

Despite the very wintery conditions in the Finnish capital, a number of the travelling support were up early this morning to take in some of the sights of the city.

I caught up with quite a few of them. The first thing I would say is that they appear to be in a really optimistic mood.

Yes, the team's hopes of reaching the knockout stages are over, but the Red Army have been heartened by the very impressive showings the side have produced throughout the campaign and, as a result, appear confident that they can get the victory here.

Where there seems to be a bit of a split of opinion is how this, and the final continental outing at home to Eintracht Frankfurt next month, should be treated in terms of team selection.

Some appear to be subscribing to the school of thought that with a number of important games on the domestic front coming up that now is the time to start dipping in to the squad a bit more and rest some of the star names for the two remaining Conference League fixtures.

But that view is counterbalanced by those who believe the Dons should throw the kitchen sink at HJK tonight in a bid to get what would be their maiden win in Group G.