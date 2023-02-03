Help, my butt looks way too good in these Abercrombie jeans

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Like most people who buy and wear clothes, I have a corner of my closet full of trendy jeans that I'll never wear. Why? They all feature the dreaded, uncomfortable back-waist gap. Poof! So much money gone because I insisted on shopping from brands that refuse to make denim that comfortably fits.

Lately, I've been trying this trick to help save money and buy clothes that actually fit my body: If I don't feel like I'm both the comfiest and hottest person in the room while wearing the clothing, then I'm not buying. Fortunately for my credit score and my hip-to-waist ratio, this shopping hack has been successful.

My most recent comfy/hot clothing purchase is also the best. The Curve Love High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans from Abercrombie is the most magical pair of jeans I've ever worn. In fact, I'm now considering leaving this job to write Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants fan fiction full time.

These flare jeans are constructed with the Abercrombie Curve Love fit. The fit features an additional 2 inches through the hip and thigh compared to the standard straight fit. Basically, these jeans are a godsend if you've ever been a victim of the dreaded waist gap I described above. The fit hugs my thighs, hips and waist the way a pair of jeans are supposed to.

Since I'm anything but low maintenance, I'm also a shortie with a long torso and short legs. Thankfully, the jeans came in four different lengths: extra short, short, regular and tall. For reference, I'm 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and the short length is the perfect inseam for me.

After trying on the jeans for approximately half a second, I knew these were never going back to the Abercrombie warehouse. You would have to pry them off of my cold, dead and incredible bum!

Not convinced yet? I'm so certain these jeans are magical that I made my boyfriend take the following photo of my butt to prove it. I didn't even attempt to find a better background or brush my hair. That is how much I believe in the power of butts while wearing these jeans.

In terms of sizing, online reviews of the Curve Love line suggest sizing down one size from your standard pant size, which was definitely the right call.

When it comes to feel, the jeans feature the brand's signature Stretch Denim fabric, which makes for the most stunning movement while on the go. Walking through the streets of New York City while wearing these jeans and listening to Harry Styles? Unparalleled power.

Okay, we're done talking about my butt. Go forth and focus on yours!

The Abercrombie High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans also come in standard straight sizing with a variety of washes! Great butts for one and all!

