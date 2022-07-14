abercrombie kids Launches All-New Denim Collection and Sizing Options

Abercrombie & Fitch Management Co.
·3 min read

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- abercrombie kids, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), proudly announces the launch of its 2022 denim collection, complete with brand new options for fit and sizing. The updated assortment, which is based on direct feedback from parents and kids, now includes short, regular and long lengths in all sizes and waistband adjusters in every single pair. Additionally, the denim collection has expanded its size range and the brand now offers sizes 5/6 to 17/18. With these adjustments, abercrombie kids aims to make sizing easier and shopping more enjoyable for the entire family.

"After interviewing more than 1,000 parents, kids and associates about what they would change in the kids’ clothing marketplace, the message was clear—shopping for kids denim can be a frustrating experience as waist size, typically based on age, often dictates the length,” said Kelly Hall, SVP & General Manager of abercrombie kids. “Age is just one factor in finding the right fit, but by introducing multiple lengths, expanding the size range, and including waistband adjusters in every pair, kids can now enjoy the same experience as adults: find a waist size, find a length, and enjoy their comfiest denim fit."

The updated denim collection is nearly two years in the making and was fit tested by more than 300 kids of different ages and sizes—delivering a collection truly made to fit more kids, more comfortably.

“We know that kids grow at their own pace and sometimes, sizing can be a challenge. Sizing up can lead to jeans that are too long or sizing down can lead to jeans that are too short. Our new fit and size options were designed to fix that problem,” said Carey Krug, SVP & Head of Marketing, Abercrombie Brands. “Kids deserve clothes that make them feel empowered and well-fitting pieces designed to fit them exactly as they are can help do just that."

Today’s announcement also marks the five-year anniversary of the brand’s popular “everybody collection,” a regularly refreshed collection of gender-inclusive pieces by the brand, all fit tested on an array of gender expressions and sizes.

To shop the abercrombie kids denim collection available in the brand’s new, inclusive size structure, visit abercrombiekids.com and make sure to follow @abercrombiekids across platforms for news, product drops and launches.

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE KIDS 
A global specialty retailer of quality, comfortable, made-to-play favorites, abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better everything.

abercrombie kids is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through stores and http://www.abercrombiekids.com/ globally.

