Abercrombie & Fitch begins store reopenings as lockdowns ease

(Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co <ANF.N> has begun reopening stores in parts of the world where lockdown restrictions have eased, the company said on Wednesday, as more retailers chart out paths to recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic upended businesses.

Abercrombie closed all its stores in North America, Europe and the Middle East in mid-March as government lockdowns to control the virus spread brought business activities to a near standstill.

In a letter posted on the company's blog, Chief Executive Officer Fran Horowitz said select stores were opening on a rolling basis. The letter did not mention the number of stores that have been reopened or their specific locations. (https://bit.ly/2W8pgsh)

Macy's Inc <M.N> and Coach owner Tapestry Inc <TPR.N> have also begun reopening their stores in the United States.

Multiple U.S. states have begun a phased reopening of businesses as they look to restart their economies, but health experts have expressed concern that lifting restrictions too quickly could spark a new wave of infections.





(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)