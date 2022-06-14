Abercrombie & Fitch Aims for $5 Billion Sales Target

David Moin
·8 min read

For Abercrombie & Fitch Co., it’s been four years of rebuilding and differentiating its stable of brands, restructuring the retail footprint and striving to become inclusive and purpose-led.

Now on more solid footing, the youth-oriented company has a whole new set of goals, which were disclosed Tuesday at the retailer’s investors’ day conference — its first in four years.

More from WWD

Among the goals:

  • Attaining $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion in revenues and an operating margin of at least 8 percent by the end of 2025, compared to last year’s $3.7 billion in revenues, and operating margin of 5.75 percent at the end of this year’s first quarter.

  • Longer term, targeting $5 billion in annual revenues and at least 10 percent operating margin.

  • A minimum of $600 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2022 to 2025 to provide consistent shareholder returns.

  • Increasing shareholder value 3 to 5 percent through 2025.

In addition, executives see Abercrombie adults as the company’s biggest growth opportunity.

They also emphasized that the corporation has embarked on an “enterprise-wide digital revolution” centered on using data to inform decisions across a spectrum of areas, including where to open new stores, and operating more like a tech company than a traditional retailer.

Fran Horowitz, Abercrombie &amp; Fitch CEO. - Credit: Courtesy of Fran Horowitz
Fran Horowitz, Abercrombie & Fitch CEO. - Credit: Courtesy of Fran Horowitz

Courtesy of Fran Horowitz

“Abercrombie is back,” said Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer. “What the Abercrombie team has accomplished is truly phenomenal and rarely seen in retail.” Through it’s four-year transformation, it’s become focused on inclusivity and belonging, and “fundamentally different” from its image years ago, noted Horowitz.

She said Abecrombie generates the highest gross margin of any A&F brand, and caters to the highest income demographic of its brands; 30 percent of Abercrombie customers earn more than $150,000 per year.

Horowitz said the Abercrombie brand is aiming to add $300 million to $450 million in revenues by 2025, with key growth drivers being jeans, the “Best Dressed Guest” dress collection, and the YPB (Your Personal Best) performance collection launched last March.

Abercrombie’s brick-and-mortar strategy entails opening smaller, omni-enabled stores globally, rather than the oversize, costly flagships of the past, while continuing robust digital marketing and social selling. The Abercrombie & Fitch brand, including Abercrombie kids, targets 6 to 8 percent compounded annual growth rate over the three years ending in fiscal 2025.

Kristin Scott, president of global brands for the corporation, said, “Abercrombie adults is where we currently have the largest growth opportunity. This customer lives for the four-day weekend. Every day should feel as special as the start of a long weekend.”

The brand’s turnaround, she said, “has built momentum since. But there is still a perception that it’s just another U.S. mall-based teen retailer” with consumers unaware of the breadth of its assortment, the store changes, its laser focus on young Millennials, and that it’s become more relevant, inclusive and purpose-led, and that the women’s side of the business has grown about 40 percent globally and 60 percent in the U.S. since 2018.

“We believe we can more than double our market share in denim as brand awareness grows,” said Scott, adding that the company sees “a long runway of growth in active which is the fastest growing segment of the apparel market.”

She said Abercrombie has only 220 stores globally, including 170 in the U.S. “We have plenty of white space to grow this brand. We plan to open 30 to 40 new stores through 2025 with the potential for more longer-term.”

Carey Krug, head of brand marketing, said outsiders have been needed to tell the Abercrombie story, meaning influencers and social media channels. We’ve gone from the being the best kept secret to TikTok’s best fashion brand.” With its Millennial customer, “we do much more than just talk at them — we converse with them. We are ingrained into their lives of our customers and set up to deliver everything their life demands. Abercrombie is cool again.”

Meanwhile, Hollister, the Gen Z, California-inspired brand, is targeting a flat to 2 percent sales CAGR over the three years ending in fiscal 2025. Hollister’s plan is to open 30 to 40 stand-alone stores by 2025, and continue to open side-by-side shops where appropriate. The expansion is not limited to the U.S. Also, Hollister will be ramping up social media efforts.

Hollister is underpenetrated in key U.S. and western European markets, and has identified more than 100 locations in the U.S. that can support a Hollister, and other opportunities in western Europe, but is taking a disciplined approach to openings, executives emphasized. Through 2023, Hollister is expected to have 30 to 40 net store openings.

It is also believed that Hollister leaves 19- to 22-year-olds relatively untapped. Said Robert Zajac, head of marketing for A&F’s Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist brands, “We have not overtly targeted this consumer yet.”

The Social Tourist is expected to more sharply target that group. Part of the plan is to bring the brand deeper into the world of gaming. Next month, Hollister is relaunching its loyalty program with “Hollister House Rewards,” which Zajac described as a modern membership program offering new benefits and services including early access to products.

The Gilly Hicks brand is targeting a 15 percent sales CAGR over the three years ending in fiscal 2025. “Twenty-twenty-one was a very important year,” said Horowitz. “We opened its first-of-its-kind stand-alone store and introduced a small assortment of men’s product. Gilly Hicks represents a significant brand opportunity. The product lives in all Hollister stores globally but we are expanding beyond the walls of Hollister.” She cited “a test-and-learn culture” to inform store growth through 2025. Active, lounge and men’s are the core categories going forward while underwear is seen growing but remaining a smaller piece of the business. Swimwear is expected to soon be introduced to the assortment.

Samir Desai, chief digital officer, said “the enterprise-wide digital revolution is touching every part of our organization. We are moving more to how a tech company operates, rather than a traditional retailer.”

“Planning teams are moving to automated algorithms and AI to drive decisions. Data is being used to know customers much better, anticipate customer needs and service highly personalized needs, and real estate teams are using data science to identify locations and store formats that will perform best.” In the last six months, Desai said, 75 people were hired in omni-customer experience, data science and software development.

In addition, the company is testing an app that figures out if a customer is inside a store or not, so the information conveyed on the app reflects that. The app will also enable shoppers to scan labels for product reviews. For someone using the app from home, a virtual try-on is being tested so if you scan your body you can virtually see how you look wearing the product.

“We are fundamentally different,” said Horowitz, giving an overview of the corporation she has led since 2017. “It’s a little over four years since our last investor day. During that time the world and our company have changed significantly…We have purpose-led brands today and a clear vision of who we are and who we want to be.

“Today, we have clearly defined positioning at each of our global brands with unique edit points, a smaller, modernized and more profitable omni-enabled store base, digital penetration and meaningful cash generation,” Horowitz said. “Our company and brands are purpose-led, and listening to and learning from our global customer is deeply ingrained in our thinking and culture in a way that it never has been before. We are committed to constantly adapting to meet and exceed their ever-changing needs, and I firmly believe that the changes we have made position us to deliver steady growth.”

In the last four years, A&F got rid of 25 percent, or 1.6 million square feet, of unproductive space, reducing occupancy costs by over $200 million while digital sales have grown to $1.7 billion, or about 47 percent of the business, from roughly one third, pre-pandemic.

She said the “Always Forward Plan” is guided by three key principles: execute focused brand growth plans; accelerate the enterprise-wide digital revolution; and operate with financial discipline.

Abercrombie came under criticism last quarter for having inventory up 45 percent. “That received significant press,” Horowitz said. “The headline is not the whole story. We are confident in our inventory and our strategy. Our inventory is current and balanced. While the inventory at the end of the first quarter was up 45 percent, it was still down from 2019 and 2020 levels.

“Ninety-three percent of our inventory units were current, either new product, seasonal product or long-life product. We remain confident with our current inventory position,” said Horowitz. “We will continuously track consumer behavior and leverage all of our tools in our tool kit to manage…We are resilient. We believe nothing is insurmountable.”

FOR MORE ON ABERCROMBIE FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

Abercrombie & Fitch Building Up Its Store Fleet Again, Differently

A&F Sustains Momentum Into Back-to-school, Gets Set for Holiday

 

 

 

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Auger-Aliassime advances to second round at Halle Open

    HALLE, Germany — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the second round of the Halle Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over American Marcos Giron on Tuesday. Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth at the ATP 500 grass-court event, broke Giron five times on nine chances, including the clinching game of the first set and a crucial break in the third set that game him a 4-2 lead. Giron had three breaks on eight chances, with all of them coming in the second set. Auger-Aliassime's power

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Who is Julián Álvarez?

    Discover the Argentine footballer who made history at a young age and is now going to join Man City.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s stats eerily similar to Hall of Fame dad's

    They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so Vladdy must really admire his Hall of Fame father.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an elbow injury. General manager Ross Atkins says Ryu will undergo elbow surgery and that a Tommy John procedure is a possibility. Ryu has been on the injured list since June 2 due to left forearm inflammation. Reliever Ross Stripling has replaced him in the starting rotation. The Blue Jays have also placed right-hander Julian Merryweather on the 15-day IL with a left abdominal strain. Right-hander Jerem

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Lightning worth marvelling over

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie gush over the Tampa Bay Lightning after making the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive season.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord