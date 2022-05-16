Abercrombie’s 3-pack of going-out tops is the best thing to happen to your summer wardrobe

Abercrombie

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

During the summer, your calendar is destined to be packed with birthday parties, happy hours and other reasons for a night out. But if your nighttime wardrobe could use a refresh, Abercrombie has your back.

The retailer offers tons of stylish bundles on its website that are surprisingly affordable, but one bundle definitely worth a purchase is the three-pack of Seamless Fabric Going-Out Tanks. This bundle is currently available in sizes XXS-XL and gets you three black tops for just $80.

Credit: Abercrombie

Buy Now

In the three-pack, you’ll get a one-shoulder cutout tank, a halter tank with a cute wrap detail at the waist and a keyhole halter tank. All three tops are made from Abercrombie’s softAF seamless jersey fabric, a combo of nylon and elastane, so you can expect them to be stretchy and really soft.

The styling options are endless with these tops, thanks to the fact that they’re black and pretty simple. Pair them with any color denim, your favorite skirt or even shorts.

While reviewers noted that these tops are on the thinner side, they’re super easy to layer under an oversized top or your go-to, going-out jacket. Since they’re wildly soft, you can also wear them with leggings or bike shorts as loungewear!

Grab this bundle and skip the “what will I wear” stress before a night out this summer! (P.S. This is an online exclusive, so you won’t see this bundle in stores.)

If you liked this article, read about how pastel shoes will be everywhere this spring and summer — and where to get a cute pair on sale.

More from In The Know:

This expensive-looking swing dress is the only thing I want to wear this summer

This hack will keep your fresh flowers alive for longer — even if you’re a certified plant killer like me

Story continues

One of the best-selling garment steamers from Amazon is under $30

Screaming because the Dyson Airwrap is back in stock at these retailers and I’ve lost all my chill

The post Abercrombie’s 3-pack of going-out tops is the best thing to happen to your summer wardrobe appeared first on In The Know.