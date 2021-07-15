Abel Noser Solutions and J.P. Morgan Collaborate to Provide Flexible, End-to-End TCA Solution

Partnership Provides J.P. Morgan’s Securities Services Clients with Integrated Multi-Asset Transaction Cost Analytics

NEW YORK, N.Y., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abel Noser Solutions, the leading global multi-asset TCA provider, today announced a strategic partnership with J.P. Morgan to provide an end-to-end solution to the firm’s Securities Services clients. Abel Noser’s analytics will be integrated into J.P. Morgan’s open platform, providing asset owner and asset manager clients with a robust, multi-asset post-trade TCA solution.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings said, “We are thrilled to extend access to our TCA platform so J.P. Morgan’s Securities Services clients can utilize Abel Noser’s unique reporting solution. We have leveraged efficiencies and streamlined processes - from on-boarding to delivery - yielding an ideal multi-asset TCA client experience that will be wholly integrated into J.P. Morgan’s platform. Our partnership also addresses ongoing regulatory challenges by helping clients remain compliant and competitive in today’s investment landscape.”

Reflecting on the growing recognition of TCA as a critical part of institutional investment strategy, Richard Crozier, Head of Product for Data and Analytics at J.P. Morgan’s Securities Services added, "Our clients’ trading analytics needs are broad, ranging from ever-increasing transparency into trading dynamics to satisfying their regulatory obligations. Partnering with an established provider like Abel Noser ensures we are able to offer an innovative suite of trade cost and regulatory analytics to our asset manager and asset owner clients globally."

Steve Glass, Co-CEO of Abel Noser, also noted the significance of the alliance stating, “The partnership speaks to our past and ongoing commitment to advanced multi-asset TCA tools. Trade cost analysis has never been more vital to each stakeholder. This partnership will seamlessly deliver our next-gen analytics to J.P. Morgan’s robust client base of institutional asset owners and investment managers, enabling them to measure costs and evaluate best execution at each stage of the trade lifecycle. This validates the many game-changing functionalities that our firm offers.”

This announcement forms part of J.P. Morgan's commitment and strategy to address the needs of buy-side clients by providing integrated solutions across the investment lifecycle through an open platform.

About Abel Noser Solutions

Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with multi-asset trading. With hundreds of clients worldwide, Abel Noser Solutions offers innovative software products along with consultative and bespoke services in the areas of trade analytics, compliance, and trade surveillance. The firm continues to hold its place as the leading innovator in TCA, compliance software, and service solutions. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

CONTACT: Jerry Boak Abel Noser Solutions 646-432-4000 info@abelnoser.com



