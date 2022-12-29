Abel Noser Finishes Year with an Impressive List of Achievements

Abel Noser
Highlights Include New Product Launches, Numerous Industry Partnerships, and a Ramping Up of Trade Surveillance Services

The Market Leader in Institutional Trade Analytics and Agency-only Trading Solutions
New York, NY, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abel Noser Holdings, the market leader in institutional trade analytics and agency-only trading solutions, has many notable achievements to look back on this year as 2022 comes to a close.

For instance, the company’s analytics arm, Abel Noser Solutions, began offering a first-of-its-kind global options TCA product that covers all options strategies from covered calls to complex spread strategies.  The offering enables clients to quantify the transaction costs of options hedging, income and more speculative strategies while evaluating broker performance metrics and execution quality.  There were also many enhancements to the firm’s fixed income TCA product suite.

Subsidiary Zeno AN Solutions launched an ESG-agnostic consensus ratings product for asset owners that provides portfolio-level analysis to help assess, measure and monitor the degree to which manager practices are consistent with client ESG policies. On the broker-dealer side, Abel Noser LLC’s revolutionary START platform, a customizable execution algorithmic solution integrated with industry-leading analytics, was rolled-out as a way for fund managers to proactively meet diversity and inclusion goals through a network of participating MWBE brokers while also mitigating best execution risk in an increasingly challenging trading environment.

Sell-side regulatory services had a busy year including partnering with Capital Market Solutions to offer clients comprehensive FINRA CAT and CAIS solutions before key 2022 deadlines. Additionally, the group developed a set of new regulatory tools to help brokers identify improper or illegal trading activity while also evidencing best execution.  Firm clients continue to call for cost-effective auditing and reporting tools, as well as regulatory services to mitigate their ongoing risk of potential fines or damage to their reputations.

2022 was also a busy year for Abel Noser channel partnerships including strategic liaisons with major industry players like JP Morgan’s Neovest.  Partnerships with more niche players included working with the Hackett Group for MWBE brokerage programs, and OWL ESG for consensus ESG data that powers the new fund holdings analysis product.

“As for the coming year, Abel Noser expects best execution requirements for brokers and managers to continue to be updated and quantified including calls for more fixed income transparency, pending updates to SEC Rule 605 and various FINRA directives,” remarked Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings. “We also expect a continued ramping up of electronic and algorithmic trading, plus greater emphasis on trading clarity and oversight from all sectors.”

“We’re proud of the many successes our top-notch team has accomplished this past year,” added Steve Glass, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings. “We again look forward to applying the firm’s resources and leading position as the overall market matures and becomes more data-driven.”

About Abel Noser Holdings
Abel Noser has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. Abel Noser Solutions, the company’s analytics subsidiary, is the industry-leading provider of transaction cost analysis with hundreds of global clients subscribing to its multi-asset TCA and compliance products through a network of resellers, distribution partners and strategic alliances. Abel Noser LLC, the company’s registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA, SIPC and MSRB, provides a wide range of agency-only trading, transition management, and analytics services to institutional asset owners, investment managers and brokers. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

CONTACT: Jerry Boak Abel Noser 646-432-4000 jboak@abelnoser.com


