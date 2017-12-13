Abdur-Rahkman leads Michigan over Texas 59-52

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman averages a fairly modest 10 points a game for Michigan, but Wolverines coach John Beilein said, ''he's better than his stats would say.''

On Tuesday night, Abdur-Rahkman's stats were more than sufficient. The senior guard matched a season-best with 17 points to go with 10 rebounds and Michigan beat Texas 59-52.

''I'm not surprised,'' Michigan guard Charles Matthews said. ''Just thankful for what he did.

Abdur-Rahkman made a 3-pointer from several feet behind the line with 4:53 remaining to give Michigan (9-3) a 10-point lead. The 30-second shot clock was about to expire when he launched from extra-long range.

''I had to take it,'' Abdur-Rahkman said.

Matthews added 12 points, while Moritz Wagner and Duncan Robinson scored 10 apiece for the Wolverines.

Dylan Osetkowski, a 6-foot-9 forward, led Texas (6-3) with 17 points, including 13 in the second half. Kerwin Roach II chipped in 11 points, and Mo Bamba added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Longhorns, who shot a season-low 36.5 percent.

Osetkowski prevented Michigan from pulling away by scoring nine points during the first four minutes of the second half, and the Longhorns cut a 12-point halftime deficit to three with 14:11 remaining.

''He was really a load for us to stop,'' Beilein said.

Even so, Michigan responded an 11-0 push, making three consecutive 3-pointers in a span of less than two minutes, to take a 14-point lead.

Michigan led 32-20 after a first half in which Texas shot poorly from the field, 30.4 percent, and especially on 3-pointers, missing eight of nine. Matthews scored the last six points for Michigan before the break.

Texas has struggled on offense all season, and this was the first game without injured guard Andrew Jones, their leading scorer.