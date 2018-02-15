How Abdul-Jabbar became Kareem and decided to talk about it

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a bestselling author, dedicated civil-rights activist, historian and clearly one of the greatest basketball players ever.

But one thing he concedes with a smile that he's never been is a "blabbermouth."

Abdul-Jabbar tells The Associated Press that's about to change.

He's putting together a "Becoming Kareem" stage show in which he'll talk to audiences and take questions about his life and the ups and downs he's seen in 70 years.

The show is based on his bestselling book, "Becoming Kareem."

He says it was written for young readers to show them the struggles everyone faces and how he overcame his with the help of mentors ranging from civil-rights leader Martin Luther King to his legendary college basketball coach John Wooden.

The tour launches this fall.

John Rogers, The Associated Press