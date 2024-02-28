Abdul Fatawu’s extra-time strike sinks Bournemouth and sends Leicester into FA Cup last eight

Abdul Fatawu celebrates with Conor Coady - Reuters/Matthew Childs

A goal in extra time for Abdul Fatawu gave Leicester City an impressive victory over Premier League outfit Bournemouth, to send them into the quarter finals.

The decisive goal, scored with just seconds of the first half of extra time left, was a mark of quality in a game that was becoming sloppy. Fatawu picked up the ball just outside the area from Kelechi Iheanacho, and connected in a perfect way to curve it into the top corner of the home net.

The hosts made six changes to the team that had lost 1-0 at home to Manchester City but Leicester, the 2021 winners, made nine changes to the team that had lost 3-1 at Leeds.

You might have expected such a much-altered team to struggle to find any early rhythm, but in fact the visitors were quicker out of the blocks and forced Bournemouth back into their own penalty area.

But they were unable to get a shot on target and the home side almost scored with their first attack, Jannik Vestergaard forced to make a brave block as Enes Unal, the Turkey striker on loan from Getafe, launched himself into an overhead kick inside the six-yard area. Unal then tried his luck with a free-kick 25 yards out only to shoot well over the crossbar.

Yunus Akgun should have won it for Leicester three minutes from time, but shot over the bar with only Mark Travers to beat.

Despite heightened pressure from Bournemouth, the Championship side held on to secure their passage into the quarter finals.

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca said: “The performance has been very good, I just said even in the last two defeats the performance has been fantastic.

“In football it’s about taking chances, in the previous two games we missed many chances but today we won the game with the goal.

“I’m very happy because we made nine changes, a mix between young players and senior ones.”