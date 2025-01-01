Abdul Carter injury update: Penn State DE on sidelines vs Boise State in Fiesta Bowl

(This article was updated with new information)

If Penn State advances past Boise State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, the Nittany Lions may have to do so without their best defensive player.

In the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl, star Penn State defensive end Adbul Carter went down with an apparent upper-body injury following an incompletion on third down. Carter would exit the game at that moment with the Nittany Lions then-up 14-0.

He returned briefly in the first half but then left the game again.

Carter made an early presence on the field in the first quarter when the Nittany Lions dialed up pressure against the Broncos, as he got to Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen rather quickly from the edge. The Philadelphia native had 60 total tackles, 11 sacks, three broken-up passes and two forced fumbles on the season.

Here's the latest on Carter's injury from Tuesday's College Football Playoff quarterfinals game vs. Boise State:

Abdul Carter injury update

Carter appeared to have sustained an injury at the start of the second quarter of Tuesday's Fiesta Bowl against Boise State following a completion. He did not return to the game for the Nittany Lions, who advanced to the CFP semifinals with a 31-14 win over Boise State.

During Penn State's Fiesta Bowl trophy presentation ceremony, Carter was seen using his right arm to hoist the Fiesta Bowl trophy and not his left.

Abdul Carter reaches for the Fiesta Bowl trophy with his right arm pic.twitter.com/D0d5lMq0Ti — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) January 1, 2025

As noted by the York Daily Record's Frank Bodani, Carter was seen on the stationary bike for the remainder of the second quarter vs. Boise State.

When the Nittany Lions headed out onto the field to start the second half, Carter was seen with his left arm wrapped.

Abdul Carter with that left arm heavily wrapped still does not have his helmet as the second half begins pic.twitter.com/rwu7RmqMzI — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) January 1, 2025

ESPN's cameras showed Carter on the sidelines and near the bike in the third quarter as it went to sideline reporter Tom Luginbill for a report.

