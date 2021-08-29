Abdul Alhassan lands wild knockout kick to take down Alessio Di Chirico in just 17 seconds

Abdul Alhassan is now thee seventh UFC fighter in history with at least three knockouts in under one minute. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

It only took Abdul Alhassan 17 seconds to join an elite class of UFC fighters on Saturday night.

Alhassan, just 17 seconds into the prelim bout at UFC Vegas 35, landed a monstrous kick straight to Alessio Di Chirico’s head to complete the knockout win.

Alhasssan is now just the seventh fighter in UFC history to bank at least three knockouts in less than a minute in his career.

💥 @JudoRazak becomes just the 7th fighter in UFC history to earn three or more knockouts in under a minute each



[ #UFCVegas35 live on @ESPNPlus ]

Alhassan knew he had won as soon as he landed the kick, too. He started celebrating instantly.

“I cannot wait to tell [my son] daddy won,” Alhassan said, via MMA fighting. “It’s something we’ve been practicing. It was actually supposed to be the left kick. I saw his head go that way and I just threw it.”

Di Chirico has now lost four of his last five bouts dating back to a 2019 loss to Kevin Holland. His lone win came in January, when he knocked out Joaquin Buckley in the first round.

Alhassan now has 11 first-round knockouts in his career. The win also snapped a three-fight losing streak for Alhassan, who was coming off a loss to Jacob Malkoun in April.