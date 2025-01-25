Abdukodir Khusanov frozen with fear and hauled off early after nightmare debut for Man City

Abdukodir Khusanov looks dejected after his mistake allowed Chelsea to take an early lead - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

Abdukodir Khusanov looked like he had just been woken up and thrown straight into a bare-knuckle fight in his pyjamas.

As introductions to Premier League football go, this felt as brutal as any. There have been plenty of torrid debuts down the years but those first five minutes for Manchester City’s new £33.8 million signing from Lens made for viewing that was as alarming as it was deeply uncomfortable to watch.

Plenty of players will dream of making a splash on their debut but most would be happy just giving a solid account of themselves and, at the very least, emerging unscathed. Yet any such ambitions Khusanov had of that imploded during a truly nightmarish start against Chelsea.

When Khusanov missed a clearing header as Nicolas Jackson backed into him, most in the ground would have expected the Uzbekistan defender to deal with the loose ball behind him and play back to goalkeeper Ederson. Manuel Akanji, coming across to cover, certainly envisaged that.

But Khusanov stooped to head back to Ederson and made a horrible mess of it, allowing Jackson to nip in and square for Noni Madueke to tap home into an empty net. Only 20 and with just 24 senior league appearances in Europe to his name before this, any confidence Khusanov did have coming into the game just seemed to drain out of his face – and body – in that moment.

Khusanov’s error allows Noni Madueke to score - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Josko Gvardiol checks on his new team-mate after Khusanov’s horror start - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Anxious hush descended on Etihad

When, a minute later, he gave a ball intended for Mateo Kovacic straight to Cole Palmer and then compounded that error by hacking down the Chelsea forward and getting booked, Khusanov looked like he would rather have been anywhere but on that field. Soon after, he turned over the ball with a wild pass into midfield.

The crowd did not know quite how to react as a quiet, anxious hush descended on the Etihad Stadium. City’s players, to their credit, did though and this is where experience counts. It was clear Khusanov did not want the ball and City, where possible, sought not to give it to him. On those occasions he did receive it, he would stand still and either pass back to Ederson or square to Akanji or Kovacic and captain Bernardo dropping in from midfield. One such pass received polite applause from the home supporters.

In many ways, City played the rest of that first period with 10 players, Kovacic and Bernardo pointing encouragingly at Khusanov to show him where he should go, even if the young defender looked frozen with fear. Ilkay Gundogan offered a reassuring word in his ear.

Coming into a game of this size and into a team where there are so many individual and collective tactical and technical demands so soon was never going to be easy. To his right, Khusanov had an attacking midfielder in Matheus Nunes playing as a nominal right back who looked to bomb forward at every opportunity. The same was true on the opposite side with Josko Gvardiol. Nunes and Gvardiol combined for the equaliser.

So at times it was just him and Akanji and that must have felt a lonely, exposed space to be and one that threatened to consume him. City’s response in such circumstances was impressive. They did not allow Khusanov’s own self-doubts to unnerve them, too. The surprise was that Chelsea, having enjoyed so much fortune attacking Khusanov early on, did not make a point of targeting the City debutant at every opportunity because he was an accident waiting to happen. Jadon Sancho skinned home and crossed at one stage but there was not enough of that from Chelsea’s perspective.

Wearing the No. 45 shirt, it seemed for all the while that Khusanov’s debut would end after 45 minutes, too. Whether or not Pep Guardiola wanted to spare him the ignominy of being hooked at half-time on his debut, Khusanov reappeared for the second half before being withdrawn after eight minutes. On a booking and a bag of nerves, City’s manager could not risk him any longer.

He is not the first player to endure a Premier League debut to forget and he will not be the last. Only a few months ago on his Ipswich debut, Harry Clarke had the humiliation of scoring an own goal and giving a penalty away against Brentford before being sent off, a most imperfect hat-trick.

Khusanov may also at least take some comfort that there are several young defenders who overcame dreadful starts to not only recover but become household names.

Anyone remember Rio Ferdinand’s nightmare debut for Leeds against Leicester in November 2000, following his £18m move from West Ham? Leicester were 3-0 up inside half an hour and Ferdinand was all over the place.

Patrice Evra was dragged off at half-time of his Manchester United debut in 2006 after a horror showing against derby rivals City but ended a glittering Old Trafford career with five Premier League titles and the Champions League to his name.

Still, after this, one suspects Guardiola will have to think carefully about how he uses Khusanov from here. It was a debut that will take some getting over.