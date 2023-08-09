Abductions, bank robberies, cybercrimes: Here are the FBI’s most wanted in South Carolina

They have been charged with everything from murder and armed robbery to identity theft, but they have one thing in common: The FBI wants the public’s help catching these fugitives.

Along with five named suspects wanted by the FBI’s field office in Columbia, South Carolina, the bureau is also seeking information on unknown criminals in two other violent crimes.

Here are the crimes that the FBI is requesting the public’s help with:

A mom, 3-year-old daughter murdered

On Sept. 28, 2020, around 7:30 p.m., Tasjunique Graham and her 3-year-old daughter, Bailey Simon, were shot inside of their home on the 1600 block of Suggs Street in Conway, South Carolina. The 23-year-old mother was pronounced dead at the scene. Her infant daughter was rushed to the hospital but died several days later.

“To know her was to love her,” one childhood friend told the Myrtle Beach Sun News about Graham, who was a member of the South Carolina National Guard at the time of her death. “She would give a stranger her last and be completely happy about it.”

To date, there have been no arrests in this case. The apparent senselessness of the shocking crime has hindered the investigation, according to local law enforcement.

“There is no motive, there is no reason, there is no rationale [for] why they are the victims of this,” Conway police chief Dale Long told WBTW three months after the murder.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for their murders.

The Blue Ridge Savings Bank murders

The murders of three people during a bank robbery in Greer shocked Upstate South Carolina and remain unsolved more than 20 years later.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 16, 2003, the former Blue Ridge Savings Bank in Greer, South Carolina, was robbed by one or more unknown killers. When officers from the Greer Police Department arrived, they found teller Sylvia Holtzclaw, along with USC Upstate physics professor James “Eb” Barnes and his wife, Maggie Barnes, shot to death.

All three were killed with a .40-caliber Glock. Over the years, investigators have followed up on hundreds of leads with no success. But investigators are still looking for a red vehicle, possibly an Oldsmobile Alero or Chevrolet Impala, which may have been in the area at the time of the robbery.

The FBI released a sketch (right) and an aged enhanced version (left) of a “clean cut” white male with blond hair, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall and 230 pounds, believed to be between 50 and 53-years-old who was in the bank shortly before the killings.

They are also seeking information on the identification of an unknown man who was in the bank just prior to the killings. He was described as white, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall, weighing 230 pounds and believed to be between 50 and 53 years old. The FBI described the man as having short, blond hair with a touch of gray, and was described as having a clean-cut appearance.

Iranian cyber criminals

Iranian nationals Arash Amiri Abedian and Danial Jeloudar are wanted by the FBI for allegedly running a multi-year cyber fraud scheme that targeted at least one business and person in South Carolina, according to law enforcement.

They are charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

A federal indictment filed in Columbia, South Carolina, in 2017 charged Abedian and Jelouday with a wide ranging scheme in which the pair used “malware” to capture victims’ credit card numbers and personal information from merchant’s websites.

The pair captured more than 30,000 credit card numbers, according to the indictment.

Arash Amiri Abedian (left) and Danial Jeloudar (right) are wanted by the FBI in connection to an alleged multi-year cyberfraud that targetted a South Carolina business and at least one resident.

This information was then used to commit identity theft and fraud by purchasing goods and services, according to law enforcement. Among other charges, Jeloudar is alleged to have used stolen credit card information to obtain equipment, servers, and internet hosting services from a South Carolina-based internet service provider.

He is also accused of extorting a California business and threatening to release the customer’s credit card information unless they paid him Bitcoin.

Two-time bank robbery suspect, Deroy King Jr.

Deroy King Jr., who is wanted for allegedly robbing the same bank twice, has been on the run for more than 30 years, according to the FBI. King, who was already a convicted felon, is wanted for allegedly robbing the bank in Simpsonville, South Carolina, in December 1989 and March 1990.

The FBI is seeking Deroy King Jr. in connection with robbing the same bank twice in Simpsonville, SC in 1989 and again in 1990.

On both occasions, King allegedly entered the bank, produced a handgun and a duffel bag and demanded money. King then allegedly ordered the bank employees at gunpoint to get into a closet.

Following the second robbery, officers blocked King’s vehicle, but he escaped after repeatedly shooting at officers. On March 13, 1990, a United States district court issued a federal arrest warrant for King. The FBI warns that he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The alleged abduction of McKenna Butcher by her mother

Jennifer Lea Settle is wanted in South Carolina for allegedly abducting her 11-year-old daughter, McKenna Butcher, following a custody dispute.

The FBI is investigating the disappearance of McKenna Butcher (left) who was allegedly abducted by her mother, Jennifer Lea Settle (right), following a custody dispute when she was 11-years-old.

Butcher went missing from Taylors, South Carolina, on April 25, 2019, just as her father, Michael Butcher, and Settle were due to appear in family court over a visitation dispute, according to Fox News. Full custody of McKenna had been given to her father following a family court order.

In a 2021 interview, McKenna’s father told Nancy Grace that he believed Settle had been planning the disappearance for several years. Butcher said that she told her family “if I ever came and tried to find out where she was, that she would disappear and nobody would hear from them again.”

McKenna is described as a white female. At the time of her disappearance she was 4’8” and weighed 85 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was born on Nov. 14, 2007.

Settle has been charged with custodial interference. On June 28, 2019, Settle was also charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. There are active arrest warrants on both charges, according to the FBI. Settle is originally from Elkton, Maryland, and is described as being 5’3 and 110 pounds.

Miguel Angel Hermosillio-Alcaraz

Hermosillio-Alcaraz, the former manager of a textiles manufacturing plant, is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in a Greenville parking lot more than 20 years ago.

Miguel Angel Hermosillio-Alcaraz is wanted by the FBI for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Greenville in 2003.

On April 20, 2003, he reportedly followed the victim to the parking lot of an apartment complex where some of her relatives lived. Hermosillio-Alcaraz then allegedly shot her while she sat in a parked vehicle with her child in the back seat. He was charged with murder.

But Hermosillio-Alcaraz has disappeared. On Oct. 6, 2003, a federal arrest warrant was issued after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.