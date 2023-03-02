Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Size is projected to reach USD 15,596 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%: Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[227+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market size was worth USD 11,839.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 15,596 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% over the forecast period (2022-2028). The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are CMR Surgical Ltd, AdEchoTech, Accuray Incorporated, Corindus Inc., AVRA Medical Robotics Inc.Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Titan Medical Inc., Revo, Virtual Incision, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., and Others.

NEW YORK, US, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Remote Control and Voice Control), By Application (Gynecology, Urology, General Surgery, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Research Centres, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 11,839.5 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.7% and is anticipated to reach over USD 15,596 million by 2028.”

The report analyzes the abdominal surgical robot market drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the abdominal surgical robot market.

Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Overview:

Ceramic fibers are placed in a ceramic matrix to create ceramic matrix composites (CMCs), a type of ceramic fiber-reinforced material. Composite materials comprise at least two components: the matrix material, which binds everything together, and the reinforcement, which offers unique mechanical qualities like stiffness or strength. CMCs are a specific composite material in which the matrix material (ceramic) and reinforcement (refractory fibers) are both ceramics.

Story continues

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/abdominal-surgical-robot-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

These composites are made to increase the hardness of ordinary ceramics, whose primary drawback is their tendency to break easily. Excellent wear and corrosion resistance, low weight, and chemical stability are just a few benefits they provide. Inorganic, nonmetallic solids with crystalline structures make up ceramic materials. Comparing CMCs to traditional technical ceramics, we can see that the former has better fracture resistance and does not easily break under considerable pressures.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the abdominal surgical robot market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.7% between 2022 and 2028.

The abdominal surgical robot market size was worth around US$ 11,839.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 15,596 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The expanding requirement for automation in the healthcare sector and the changing trend toward sophisticated robotic surgery are the main drivers driving the market size for abdominal surgical robots.

The market for abdominal surgical robots will experience slow growth due to the increase in fatalities and injuries from robotic surgery.

By end-user, the "hospital" group held the largest market share with a share of almost 71.22% in 2021.

On the basis of region, the “North America” Will Likely Overtake the Global Market.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global abdominal surgical robot market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global abdominal surgical robot market include;

CMR Surgical Ltd

AdEchoTech

Accuray Incorporated

Corindus Inc.

AVRA Medical Robotics Inc.Corporation

Medrobotics Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Titan Medical Inc.

Revo

Virtual Incision

TransEnterix Surgical Inc.

Limited Time Offer | Directly Purchase this Report with Exclusive Discount - Quick Delivery Available - https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/abdominal-surgical-robot-market



Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

The key factor driving the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market is the rapid expansion of the automotive industry across developing nations like China and India, as well as the rise in demand for ceramic matrix composites due to their low weight and high friction, and temperature-resistant properties. Additionally, the desire for lightweight and fuel-efficient cars has surged, increasing the demand for ceramic matrix composites in the automotive sector and fueling market expansion.

The global ceramic matrix composites market is anticipated to increase, but issues such as the high cost of CMCs relative to other metal alloys are predicted to hinder it. On the other hand, it is projected that adopting low-cost production technologies would open up the good potential for market development.

Abdominal Surgical Robot Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global population and economy have suffered terribly as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. The pandemic has put a great deal of strain on healthcare systems. In order to lower the danger of transmission and save money for COVID-19 patients, medical facilities and providers have been instructed to stop performing elective surgical procedures and medical examinations during this time.

The outbreak has led to a temporary worldwide ban on elective treatments, which has led to international procedure cancellations and hurt the market for robotic abdominal surgery.

Browse the full “Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/abdominal-surgical-robot-market



Segmentation Analysis:

The global ceramic matrix composites market is segregated based on fiber, matrix, end-use industry, and region.

Based on fiber type, the market is segmented into continuous, woven, and others (chopped, felt/mat, twills, and braided). The continuous segment dominates the market in 2021. Based on matrix type, the market is segmented into C/C, C/SiC, oxide/oxide, and SiC/SiC. The silicon carbide reinforced silicon carbide (SIC/SIC) segment dominates the market in 2021.

Based on the end-use industry, the market is classified into aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & power, industrial, and others (electrical & electronics, medical, and marine). Among these, the aerospace & defense segment dominate the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The global ceramic matrix composites market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, the North American region dominated the ceramic matrix composites market. The expanding aerospace and military sectors are the key drivers of this region's ceramic matrix composites market growth. The market in the area is distinguished by well-established competitors and the application of strict environmental rules that emphasize the use of lightweight and fuel-efficient products.

North America held the most significant revenue share of 45.1% in 2021 and dominated the market for AI-based surgical robots

North America is home to most market participants in ceramic matrix composites. Key operations of other prominent aerospace firms, including Boeing, Bombardier, Airbus Group, and Lockheed Martin, are concentrated in North America. As a result, in comparison to other regions, North America has a greater demand. In the automotive, aerospace & military, and electrical & electronics industries, there is a growth in the use of these composites. It is also predicted that prominent market players will raise their expenditures on R&D activities and expand their production capacities and product portfolios, which will fuel the growth of the North American ceramic matrix composites market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/abdominal-surgical-robot-market



Recent Industry Developments:

April 2020: Raytheon Technologies, the product of the union of United Technologies and Raytheon Company. After planned spinoffs, the merged firm, valued at over USD 100 billion, is the world's second-largest aerospace and military corporation by revenue, trailing only Boeing. The production and sales of CMC products increased as a result.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the abdominal surgical robot market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the abdominal surgical robot market forward?

What are the abdominal surgical robot Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the abdominal surgical robot Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the abdominal surgical robot market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8,492.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 15628.45 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce, Axiom Materials Inc., SGL Carbon, United Technologies, 3M Company, COI Ceramics, Lancer Systems, CoorsTek, Applied Thin Films, Ultramet, CFC Carbon Co. Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Fiber Type, Matrix Type, End-use Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/abdominal-surgical-robot-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global abdominal surgical robot market is segmented as follows:

By Fiber Type

Continuous

Woven

Others (chopped, felt/mat, twills, and braided)

By Matrix Type

C/C

C/SIC

Oxide/Oxide

SIC/SIC

By End-use industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Energy & Power

Industrial

Others (Electrical & Electronics, Medical, and Marine)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Abdominal Surgical Robot Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/abdominal-surgical-robot-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Fiber Type, Matrix Type, End-use Industry, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Speciality Surgical Wound Care Product Market | Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/speciality-surgical-wound-care-product-market



Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market | Global Industry Size, Share, Forecast Report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/veterinary-surgical-instruments-market-report



Autonomous Robot Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Trends: https://www.fnfresearch.com/autonomous-robot-market



Global In-Pipe Inspection Robots Market | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis: https://www.fnfresearch.com/in-pipe-inspection-robots-market



Global 3D Printing Robots Market | Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/3d-printing-robots-market



Robot as a Service Market | Global Industry Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/robot-as-a-service-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com





