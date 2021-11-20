ABC's A Very Boy Band Holiday to Bring Together Members of *NSYNC, NKOTB, Boyz II Men and More

A VERY BOY BAND HOLIDAY

Boy, oh boy! ABC is making sure viewers have a very merry holiday season.

The TV network announced on Friday the new special A Very Boy Band Holiday, which will see appearances and performances from members of *NSYNC, New Edition, New Kids On The Block, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees and O-Town.

The show, set to air Dec. 6, will see the likes of Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris, *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Lance Bass, NKOTB's Joey McIntyre and 98 Degrees' Nick and Drew Lachey as they all "gather for a nostalgic night of merry hits," according to a release from ABC.

*NSYNC's Fatone and Boyz II Men's Morris will also debut a new holiday song on the special.

Other boy band members slated to appear include *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman, New Edition's Michael Bivins, O-Town's Erik-Michael Estrada and 98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre.

Several of the musical heartthrobs, beloved by fans since the '90s, appeared on social media on Friday to share a special message promoting the television event in which the singers complimented each other.

The crooners "will rock the holidays with classic tunes and their groups' greatest holiday hits," the release said, not without the help of some special surprise guests.

The special will include a performance of "This One's For The Children" by McIntyre and his son Griffin, along with some of the various groups' hits and a mix of classic holiday favorites like "Let It Snow," "This Christmas," "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" and more.

A Very Boy Band Holiday will air Monday, Dec. 6, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC, and will be viewable on demand thereafter on Hulu.