ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Back In Production With Rigorous Health Protocols & Grocery Items To Be Donated To LA Food Bank

EXCLUSIVE: Supermarket Sweep is back in the shopping aisles.

Deadline understands that ABC’s reboot of the classic gameshow, starring SNL’s Leslie Jones, is now back in production. It becomes the latest high-profile non-scripted entertainment series to resume shooting after the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Shooting started today in California with rigorous health and safety protocols put in place by producer Fremantle. The show is being shot with minimal crew and with no audience.

It is adhering to all of the union and industry production guidelines, as well as state and local requirements, and as you can imagine crew will be wearing PPE equipment, masks and having their temperatures taken regularly.

One positive note to emerge from the production resumption is that all of the edible produce and grocery items that you’ll see on screen – a show essentially filmed in a mock-up of a supermarket – will be donated to various charities including the LA Food Bank.

There’s currently no confirmed airdate for the show, which is one of ABC’s hot new unscripted properties, but the show is planned to air as part of the Disney-owned network’s fall schedule. In May, it was handed an 8pm Sunday night slot in between America’s Funniest Home Videos and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

The reboot was driven by Jones, who is a self-professed big fan of the show, which previously aired on ABC between 1965-1967, on Lifetime between 1990-1995 and on Pax between 1999 and 2003. She said that she’d tried out for the show years ago and after getting turned away, had to take matters into her own hands.

Supermarket Sweep, created by Al Howard, follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes.

It is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Jones, Hunter Seidman, Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.

Supermarket Sweep is the latest ABC to resume production. Earlier this month, Card Sharks, fronted by Community star Joel McHale returned to filming at CBS Studios Radford in Studio City, while Deadline revealed that Shark Tank is heading to Las Vegas to resume production.

