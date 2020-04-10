ABC Sets Star-Studded ‘Disney Family Sing-Along’ Special Featuring Celebs Belting Out Tunes From Home

ABC is bringing some joy from celebrity homes to yours by way of next week’s hourlong special, “The Disney Family Sing-Along.”

Ryan Seacrest will host the special, which is set to air April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Families at home can gather ’round the television to sing along to their favorite Disney songs along with their favorite celebrities. The star-studded lineup includes John Stamos, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, and Amber Riley.

An animated character will guide viewers to sing along with the lyrics on-screen for songs from “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Toy Story” to more recent movies like “Moana,” “Frozen” and “High School Musical.”

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment.

The special will also feature public service announcements from talent across Walt Disney Television to raise awareness about the Feeding America charity and what it’s doing for those affected by COVID-19.

