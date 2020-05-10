ABC to Air ‘Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’ Special for Mother’s Day

Following the ratings magic performed by its first-ever “Disney Family Singalong” last month, ABC will air “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” on Mother’s Day.

Ryan Seacrest will return as host for the event, which will air from 7-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, just ahead of a new “American Idol.” The special will be available on Disney+ at a later date.

The second “Disney Family Singalong” will feature “all-new star-studded performances” — including John Legend, Katy Perry, Tituss Burgess, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Idina Menzel, Miguel and Shakira — “inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic,” per ABC. “The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.”

Christina Aguilera, Josh Gad, Derek Hough and Julianne Hough will all be making return appearances.

On April 16, “The Disney Family Singalong” drew an impressive 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.3 million total viewers. The special included Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Darren Criss, Derek Hough, Josh Groban, the “High School Musical” cast and more celebs performing Disney classics remotely from their homes.

The followup event on Mother’s Day will be used to raise awareness about Feeding America’s “vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.”

“‘The Disney Family Singalong’ was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement. “An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families. We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support.”

The special is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.

“The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” will air Sunday, May 10 at 7/6c on ABC.

