ABC Sets 13 Season and Series Finale Dates: Which Ones Got Supersized?

ABC is the second broadcast-TV network (following CBS) to unveil its full slate of (scripted!) season and series finale dates, and the end of the Alphabet network’s 2022-23 season will begin on March 30, when the yet-to-be-renewed Alaska Daily puts its freshman season to bed.

Meanwhile, the two scripted ABC series that are getting XL finales include (unsurprisingly) a certain long-running drama and (more surprisingly/randomly) a brand-spanking-new comedy.

Check out ABC’s scripted season, series and season?/series? finale dates below, and as always, if you seek scoop email InsideLine@tvline.com!

