ABC Plans Tuesday Primetime News Special Focused on National Protests

ABC News will tonight air a live primetime special, “America in Pain” What Comes Next?,” centered on the spread of protests around the country, the latest TV-news outlet to create special programming in response to a unique time in national affairs.

The one-hour program will air at 10 p.m. eastern, anchored by Robin Roberts, David Muir and Byron Pitts – anchors who represent three of the network’s best-known news programs, “Good Morning America,” World News Tonight” and “Nightline.”

Several national TV-news organizations have crafted special reports as demonstrations have sprouted up across the nation in reaction to the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of police in Minneapolis. Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN all ran special reports Sunday evening, and ABC News ran an hour-long special report in primetime on Saturday night. ABC has also run special reports on its ABC News Live, it’s live-streaming video hub,

Tuesday’s special presentation will report on the investigation into Floyd’s death, and examine the deep feelings of anger and hurt bubbling up across the nation. The show will also aim to tell protesters’ stories and examine responses from cities and national leaders.

John R. Green and Catherine McKenzie are executive producers of “America in Pain: What Comes Next?”

