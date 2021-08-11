ABC Picks Up Sonoma Valley Latino Drama ‘Promised Land’ to Series
ABC has picked up the Latino drama project “Promised Land” to series. The show is described as an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.
Matt Lopez is set to write and executive produce the pilot, with Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina also executive producing. ABC Signature will serve as the studio. Michael Cuesta executive produces and directs.
More from Variety
Meghan McCain Leaves 'The View' With Goodbyes From Kyrsten Sinema, Paul Ryan, Cindy McCain
Eva Longoria Teams With Grace Parra Janney, Josh Bycel to Develop Mexican American Comedy at ABC
The cast includes John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Camila Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos, Katya Martín as Juana and Rolando Chusan as Billy.
More to come.
Best of Variety
The Best 'Suicide Squad' Merch: From Harley Quinn Action Figures to Joker Playing Cards
This Hollywood Makeup Artist-Recommended Sunscreen is Only $8 Right Now
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.