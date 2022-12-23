ABC News' Maggie Rulli Welcomes Her First Baby, Daughter Rosemary: 'Best Early Christmas Present' split first here https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl3vSS4DaOA/?hl=en with https://www.instagram.com/p/CmfTq9nDk5M/?hl=en for tout please

Maggie Rulli can officially add mom to her list of achievements!

The ABC News foreign correspondent, 35, welcomed her first baby with husband Morgan Blake, she announced on Instagram on Thursday. The couple welcomed a baby girl, daughter Rosemary Patricia Joy Blake.

"Meet Rosie!!," the proud new mom captioned the photo of her newborn, dressed in a red-and-white striped onesie and laying in an open, larger furry bear onesie.

Rulli called her baby girl "the best early Christmas present her mom and dad could ever ask for."

Congratulations for the couple poured in from Rulli's ABC colleagues, including Deborah Roberts and Stephanie Ramos.

The journalist shared her excitement over her little one's impending arrival earlier this month, when she posed proudly with her bump alongside Blake at the London premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water.

"Bump at 9 months, out on the Blue Carpet!" she captioned the series of shots on Instagram.

Rulli first shared her baby news in July, while appearing on Good Morning America reporting live from the new Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris when GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos asked about her "good news."

RELATED: ABC News' Maggie Rulli Expecting First Baby with Husband Morgan Blake: 'Thrilled'

"I figured what better place to share happy news than from the happiest place on earth? I am thrilled to let you all know that my husband and I are expecting our first child" Rulli announced with a big smile on her face.

She continued, "You saw this kid dancing with me out there, so they're an Avengers fan already, I swear by it."

Rulli has been based in ABC's London bureau since 2019. She previously worked at the outlet's Washington, D.C., station, covering the 2016 presidential debate and former President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Rulli and Blake tied the knot in September 2017 after a six-year engagement.