ABC Makes ‘Emergency Call’ With Luke Wilson, Non-Scripted Series Based On Belgian Format

Luke Wilson is to front a non-scripted series that documents the first few minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America’s 911 call takers for ABC.

The Old School actor is hosting Emergency Call, which will launch on the network on September 28 at 10pm.

Emergency Call is produced by 8Hours Television, the production company founded by MasterChef exec producer Adeline Ramage Rooney and former Zodiak Media US boss Jonny Slow.

It based on a Belgian format, produced by De Chinezen for VRT, which is repped internationally by Lineup Industries.

Ramage Rooney and Slow will exec produce with Wilson and Grant Kahler. The latter, who worked on ABC’s Castaways reality series, will act as showrunner.

The show follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.

“Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help. People who save people,” said Wilson. “When you’re younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realize that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things. 911 call takers don’t just save people; they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders. For that, I feel very lucky to be a part of this project.”

“An estimated 240 million calls are made every year to 911 call centers across the country,” added Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “While we often hear about some of these stories on the news, we rarely hear about the heroes that are the first point of contact and, at times, essential to saving a life. Emergency Call shines a light on these mysterious and brave voices who are driven by their desire to help; and Luke Wilson is the consummate host, navigating us through these extraordinary situations which will have you on the edge of your seat.”

