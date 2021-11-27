ABC’s Jonathan Karl Issues Stark Warning About Covering Donald Trump 2024

If Donald Trump eventually decides to run for president again in 2024, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl warned it may be “the greatest challenge ever facing campaign reporters.”

Karl posed multiple questions on the problems of reporting on a possible third Trump presidential campaign in a lengthy interview with Deadline published Friday.

Such as, “How do you cover a candidate who is effectively anti-democratic?”

And, “How do you cover a candidate who is … also running against the very democratic system that makes all of this possible?”

Karl, the author of “Betrayal: The Final Act Of The Trump Show,” said reporting on Trump would be “tremendously challenging” because “now, more than ever” he “is just saying things that are not true, that are designed to misinform, that are designed to erode credibility and belief in our electoral system.”

According to The Washington Post, Trump made more than 30,000 false or misleading claims during his presidency alone.

The one-term president’s baseless conspiracy theories about his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden incited the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

And he’s repeated the same falsehoods on multiple other occasions since.

How to tackle Trump’s debates, speeches and interviews were “really difficult questions,” acknowledged Karl, because he’s “been demonstrated to be a candidate that is trying to destroy the very system that makes this election possible.”

“It is a very difficult, precarious situation, and I don’t know how it is going to play out, to be honest,” he added.

