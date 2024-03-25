ABC Hatches ‘American Idol’ & ‘The Bachelor’ Crossover As Juan Pablo Galavis’ Daughter Auditions For Singing Competition

ABC brought two reality TV show universes together as American Idol saw a former star of The Bachelor during the last episode of the auditions round.

On Sunday night’s episode of the reality show competition, Camila Galavis got the opportunity to audition in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Camila Galavis introduced herself to the judges, telling them she was 14 years old, from Venezuela, a freshman in high school, and lived in Miami.

Perry asked Camila Galavis if she was from a musical family, and the singing hopeful revealed that her father was Juan Pablo Galavis.

American Idol then cut to footage of Juan Pablo Galavis as he introduced himself on The Bachelor Season 18. Camila Galavis brought in her dad to the audition, who introduced himself to the judges.

Camila Galavis was only four years old when Juan Pablo Galavis was on the ABC dating show back in 2014.

“You know what it’s like to be on reality television, you trying to throw her in this lion’s den?” Perry asked Juan Pablo Galavis, who then replied, “Not really. I tried to hold as much.”

“She’s been singing since she was little, and the opportunity came, and she wanted to do it,” Juan Pablo Galavis explained.

Camila Galavis said that having her father at home during her audition made her feel more comfortable and Juan Pablo Galavis sat at the piano to watch.

“Just make yourself at home on ABC,” Perry added.

Camila Galavis sang in Spanish a song titled “Rabia” by Joaquina.

The judges agreed that Camila Galavis was too young and inexperienced. Richie gave her a no, Perry gave her a yes, and Bryan initially wrote “No” in his notes.

“I wrote no on my page, but then I told you the right producer could make you a hit song,” Bryan said. “So, I’m giving you a yes just based on that because you got a radio tone.”

With two judges giving their approval, Camila Galavis got pushed through to Hollywood.

