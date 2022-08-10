Here are your ABC, ESPN and SEC Network announcing teams for 2022 college football
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kirk HerbstreitAmerican football player and analyst
- Todd BlackledgeAmerican football player
ESPN has announced it game crews and on-air personalities for the 2022 college football season.
That includes the SEC Network, as well as ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ACC Network.
Once again, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe comprise ABC’s top team for its “Saturday Night Football” telecasts. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be on ESPN’s “Saturday Night Primetime” package. For the sixth consecutive season, Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will be the broadcast team for the SEC Network’s main games.
ESPN’s college football schedule begins Thursday, Sept. 1.
Kentucky’s first game is Sept. 3 against Miami of Ohio at 7 p.m. on the ESPN Plus streaming channel. UK plays at Florida on Sept. 10 on ESPN at 7 p.m. The Wildcats play host to Youngstown State on Sept. 17 at noon on the SEC Network. Start times and television coverage of UK’s remaining games has yet to be announced.
Here’s the list:
ABC Saturday Night Football
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
ESPN Saturday Night Primetime
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath
ESPN and ABC Saturday
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
ESPN and ABC Saturday
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
ESPN and ABC Saturday
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
ESPN and ABC Saturday
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden
ESPN and ABC Saturday
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon
ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor
ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
ESPN Thursday
Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.
ESPN and ESPN2 Friday
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler
SEC Saturday Night
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
ACC Network Primetime
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
SEC Network
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
ACC Network
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris
ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason
ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia
ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday
Drew Carter, TBD
ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday
Connor Onion, Craig Haubert
Longhorn Network
Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell
ESPNU Thursday – HBCU
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
ESPN Radio
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
Mike Couzens, Max Starks
What I want to see from UK football: The mystery that is Rich Scangarello’s offense
These five Kentucky football freshmen could play key roles for the Wildcats in 2022
For just the fifth time in history, Kentucky football is ranked in a major preseason poll
After Kentucky football’s open practice, let’s see more of these three Wildcats
Once heralded recruits, UK’s young defensive line has arrived at its time to shine