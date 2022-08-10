Here are your ABC, ESPN and SEC Network announcing teams for 2022 college football

ESPN has announced it game crews and on-air personalities for the 2022 college football season.

That includes the SEC Network, as well as ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ACC Network.

Once again, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe comprise ABC’s top team for its “Saturday Night Football” telecasts. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be on ESPN’s “Saturday Night Primetime” package. For the sixth consecutive season, Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will be the broadcast team for the SEC Network’s main games.

ESPN’s college football schedule begins Thursday, Sept. 1.

Kentucky’s first game is Sept. 3 against Miami of Ohio at 7 p.m. on the ESPN Plus streaming channel. UK plays at Florida on Sept. 10 on ESPN at 7 p.m. The Wildcats play host to Youngstown State on Sept. 17 at noon on the SEC Network. Start times and television coverage of UK’s remaining games has yet to be announced.

Here’s the list:

ABC Saturday Night Football

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

ESPN Saturday Night Primetime

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath

ESPN and ABC Saturday

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

ESPN and ABC Saturday

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

ESPN and ABC Saturday

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

ESPN and ABC Saturday

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

ESPN and ABC Saturday

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon

ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday

Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor

ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony

ESPN Thursday

Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.

ESPN and ESPN2 Friday

Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday

Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler

SEC Saturday Night

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

ACC Network Primetime

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

SEC Network

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

ACC Network

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris

Story continues

ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport

ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday

Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason

ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday

John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia

ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday

Drew Carter, TBD

ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday

Connor Onion, Craig Haubert

Longhorn Network

Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell

ESPNU Thursday – HBCU

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

ESPN Radio

Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons

Mike Couzens, Max Starks

What I want to see from UK football: The mystery that is Rich Scangarello’s offense

These five Kentucky football freshmen could play key roles for the Wildcats in 2022

For just the fifth time in history, Kentucky football is ranked in a major preseason poll

After Kentucky football’s open practice, let’s see more of these three Wildcats

Once heralded recruits, UK’s young defensive line has arrived at its time to shine