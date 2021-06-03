ABC denies it ‘pulled’ Four Corners program on Scott Morrison and a supporter of QAnon

Amanda Meade
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP</span>
Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

An upcoming episode of Four Corners examining the relationship between the prime minister, Scott Morrison, and a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory has been delayed after concerns were expressed by the ABC news director, Gaven Morris.

Morris “upwardly referred” the episode to the broadcaster’s managing director, David Anderson, for review, a senior source told Guardian Australia.

ABC management’s concern about the program comes as Anderson prepares for an additional appearance at Senate estimates on Monday. He was recalled to be questioned about Christian Porter’s defamation suit against the ABC which the former attorney general dropped on Monday.

There are conflicting accounts about whether the QAnon program had been cleared by the ABC’s legal and editorial processes when Morris stepped in. But it is standard practice at the broadcaster to “upwardly refer” sensitive content.

Related: ABC board defends Ita Buttrose against ‘disrespectful’ spray by Liberal powerbroker

Four Corners producers had hoped to air the program next week but news management believed it was “not ready”.

“The MD, as the editor-in-chief, ultimately makes the decision,” an ABC source said. “This sort of story has to be fireproof.”

Sources close to the program said after management expressed concerns four weeks ago additional work was done and the episode was ready for broadcast.

The program, reported by Louise Milligan, is expected to air at a later date.

“The ABC did not ‘pull’ a story from broadcast,” an ABC spokesperson said on Thursday following reports the program had been.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is misleading and mischievous. All ABC content is subject to the same rigorous editorial decision-making processes before being published.

“The decision to publish is only made once all requirements, including editorial and legal requirements, have been met and it is appropriate to do so.”

In 2019, Guardian Australia revealed that a significant Australian proponent of the QAnon conspiracy, Tim Stewart, was a family friend of Morrison and that his wife was on the prime minister’s staff.

The QAnon conspiracy purports that powerful forces are hiding and protecting satanic paedophile rings and that a secretive individual named Q leaves clues for his followers to decipher on internet forums.

Last year, Stewart’s QAnon Twitter account, BurnedSpy34, was permanently suspended for “engaging in coordinated harmful activity”.

Stewart said in 2019 he had not attempted to influence Morrison or had conversations with him about any QAnon content.

“I have never spoken to Scott about anything of a political nature. I’m not an adviser. The idea of me talking to him about this ... it’s just not true,” he said at the time.

The ABC is under fire from the Morrison government at the moment over its Porter reporting. The broadcaster was accused of “systemic bias” at the Coalition party room meeting this week.

The Nationals MP George Christensen spoke up in defence of Porter and urged the government to take action against the ABC, accusing the broadcaster of “systemic bias”.

Related: Twitter permanently suspends QAnon account belonging to friend of Australian PM for 'harmful activity'

Christensen said the government should “strike while the iron is hot ... starting with the chairman”, a comment that Coalition members believe was targeted at the ABC chair, Ita Buttrose.

The ABC board has defended Buttrose from a “disrespectful” attack by the Liberal powerbroker Michael Kroger, who labelled her leadership of the public broadcaster a “terrible failure” on Sky News on Wednesday.

Kroger’s vitriolic spray was so personal it forced the ABC board member Joseph Gersh to mount a public defence of the media veteran on ABC radio in Melbourne.

Guardian Australia revealed that the ABC rejected an offer from Porter to settle his defamation case weeks before the minister agreed to enter mediation.

The former attorney general was claiming a victory in the high-profile case, but it is understood he originally made an offer for a relatively modest financial settlement without an apology or a retraction of the article.

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens defeat Jets in Game 1 of second-round series

    Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Staal scored in the first period to set the stage for the Montreal Canadiens' 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1.

  • Maple Leafs left searching for answers after another opening-round playoff exit

    Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan sounded an optimistic tone about the team's future Wednesday.

  • Mark Scheifele ejected for dirty hit on Canadiens' Jake Evans

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans left Game 1 on a stretcher after taking a hit to the head from Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

  • Bichette, Blue Jays rally for 3 in 9th to beat Marlins 6-5

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the winning run on Joe Panik's sacrifice fly, capping a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Luka Doncic, Mavericks escape Clippers to take 3-2 lead

    The Mavericks will head back to Dallas with a 3-2 lead after a 42-point night from Luka Doncic.

  • Sabres win 2021 NHL Draft Lottery, Kraken move up to No. 2 selection

    The Buffalo Sabres won the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery on Wednesday night, providing some solace for fans after one of the most miserable seasons of the modern era.

  • Fans blast Lakers for failed Kyle Lowry pursuit after Game 5 blowout

    The Lakers were reportedly unwilling to part with struggling combo guard Talen Horton-Tucker in any potential Kyle Lowry trade at the deadline.

  • Blue Jays' Semien beats Vladdy, Teoscar for AL Player of the Month

    A trio of Blue Jays put together incredible months of May, but Marcus Semien's stood out above the rest.

  • Stephen A. Smith uses Cowboys comparison to torch the Maple Leafs

    Just over a week after the Edmonton Oilers felt Stephen A. Smith's wrath, it was the Maple Leafs' turn to be roasted by hockey's new hot take king.

  • 76ers' Joel Embiid has 'small' lateral meniscus tear, will miss Game 5 vs. Wizards

    The team said that Embiid was considered day-to-day and will undergo physical therapy and treatment on his knee.

  • Should Leafs look for a major shakeup this summer?

    The Toronto Maple Leafs fizzled out in the first round of the playoffs once again. Is it time for a major change? The Zone Time crew discusses that and much more.

  • Maple Leafs can't shake fragility on postseason stage

    The Toronto Maple Leafs should have been able to handle the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs, but their fragility was once again on display as the pressure to close out the series mounted.

  • Wayne Gretzky signs multi-year brand ambassador deal with BetMGM

    Wayne Gretzky has signed a multi-year deal with BetMGM, the leading sports betting and digital gaming company.

  • Sheldon Keefe deserves to take heat for Leafs' early playoff exit

    Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe made several head-scratching decisions as the team fell to the Montreal Canadiens and he deserves plenty of blame for the series loss.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 2 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • EURO 2020: Scotland aims to banish blight of sectarian songs

    The most anticipated summer in Scottish soccer in a generation started with a public outbreak of perhaps its deepest-rooted problem. Before Glasgow hosts two national team games at the European Championship, the city witnessed the kind of religious sectarianism that has poisoned relations between fans of Rangers and Celtic for decades. Rangers’ runaway league success under manager Steven Gerrard stopped Celtic from winning its 10th straight title — the holy grail in Scotland — and saw fans march

  • Relentlessness of women's basketball schedule only amplified in Olympic year

    The life of a women's basketball player can be unforgiving. A WNBA player might play 32 or more games from May through October, then fly out to one of several high-end pro leagues across the rest of the world to play from… October until May. Throw in a few week-long national-team training camps — women's basketball players are typically more committed than most pro athletes in that regard — and the hours spent on flights and hardwood floors quickly add up. The relentlessness of the schedule in a

  • With Young built for playoffs, Hawks soar into second round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young was preparing for his first postseason when a message popped into his phone. Atlanta interim coach Nate McMillan wanted to tell his point guard that he was built for this time of a year, the kind of praise that can build a young player's confidence as he heads into unfamiliar territory. It was a nice gesture. Also, an unnecessary one. “He didn’t tell me nothing I didn’t already know," Young said. "I have confidence in myself. I know I’m built for this.” His team might

  • Jazz take care of Grizzlies, turn attention to Round 2

    This time, a 3-1 lead didn’t get away from the Utah Jazz. And now comes the next challenge: The second round of the NBA playoffs. The NBA’s No. 1 overall seed is headed to the Western Conference semifinals after Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and the Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-110 on Wednesday night to advance. Utah won four consecutive contests after dropping Game 1, and now awaits the winner of the series between Dallas and the Los Angeles Clippers. It felt like forever to Mitchell

  • 76ers need healthy Embiid for shot at 1st title since 1983

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philly fans were fired up, the Sixers about to clinch a playoff series, when the largest crowd of the season started chanting, “We want Brooklyn! We want Brooklyn!” Hold up. The 76ers-Nets matchup is the series most fans want to watch. But first, the top-seeded Sixers have to get past Atlanta in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 set for Sunday in Philadelphia. With or without Joel Embiid. The Sixers are four-point favorites to win Game 1 according to FanDuel