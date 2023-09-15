ABC, Couche-Tard, Athabasca at 52-Week Highs
ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (T.ABCT) hit a new 52-week high of $6.72 Friday. No news stories available today.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (T.ATD) hit a new 52-week high of $74.05 Friday. No news stories available today.
Athabasca Oil (T.ATH) hit a new 52-week high of $4.06 Friday. No news stories available today.
CAE Inc. (T.CAE) hit a new 52-week high of $33.74 Friday. No news stories available today.
Cameco Corporation (T.CCO) hit a new 52-week high of $55.59 Friday. No news stories available today.
C21 Investments Inc. (C.CXXI) hit a new 52-week high of 51 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Denison Mines (T.DML) hit a new 52-week high of $2.21 Friday. No news stories available today.
Dollarama (T.DOL) hit a new 52-week high of $96.36 Friday. No news stories available today.
Energy Fuels Inc. (T.EFR) hit a new 52-week high of $11.20 Friday. No news stories available today.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V.FISH) hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 Friday. No news stories available today.
Imperial Oil Limited (T.IMO) hit a new 52-week high of $80.93 Friday. No news stories available today.
MDA Ltd. (T.MDA) hit a new 52-week high of $11.62 Friday. No news stories available today.
Surge Battery Metals Inc. (V.NILI) hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 Friday. No news stories available today.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (T.SNC) hit a new 52-week high of $43.78 Friday. No news stories available today.
Uranium Royalty Corp. (T.URC) hit a new 52-week high of $4.09 Friday. No news stories available today.