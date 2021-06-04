ABC boss says he had concerns about Four Corners’ Scott Morrison QAnon program

Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

The ABC’s managing director, David Anderson, has asked Four Corners to answer some “queries and concerns” he has about an upcoming program on the relationship between Scott Morrison and a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy.

“Any suggestion that I ‘pulled’ or ‘blocked’ the program is simply not true,” Anderson told staff on Friday after reports the story had been delayed for broadcast.

The ABC news director, Gaven Morris, had “upwardly referred” the episode to Anderson, who is preparing for an additional appearance at Senate estimates on Monday. He was recalled to be questioned about Christian Porter’s defamation suit against the ABC which the former attorney general dropped on Monday.

The program was sparked by a story in Guardian Australia in 2019 that revealed that a significant Australian proponent of the QAnon conspiracy, Tim Stewart, was a family friend of Morrison and that his wife was on the prime minister’s staff.

The QAnon conspiracy purports that powerful forces are hiding and protecting satanic paedophile rings and that a secretive individual named Q leaves clues for his followers to decipher on internet forums.

Last year Stewart’s QAnon Twitter account, BurnedSpy34, was permanently suspended for “engaging in coordinated harmful activity”.

Stewart said in 2019 he had not attempted to influence Morrison, nor had he had conversations with him about any QAnon content.

Anderson told staff he had asked the program for more information because he wants to satisfy himself about a number of claims made in the story, which is reported by the multi-Walkley award-winning journalist Louise Milligan.

“I reviewed the material and made an editorial decision it was not yet ready for broadcast, as any responsible editor-in-chief would,” he said.

“My exact words were: ‘Please take on board the feedback and keep going. There is nothing in the program that I can see is time sensitive. I would like a written response next week addressing the feedback. I know the team have worked on it for a while now, but frankly I would prefer we took our time to make it as strong as possible.’”

The investigative team, led by Four Corners’ executive producer, Sally Neighbour, had been planning to air the program on Monday and were frustrated when management wanted to review it as they had already cleared legal and editorial hurdles.

“The ABC would not normally comment on the work of our journalists before their stories have been published, but in the interests of accuracy and transparency I am today compelled to put a few facts on the record,” Anderson said.

“My feedback was encouraging to the team and supportive of the hard work they had invested in this story, but I also asked them to come back to me with details of how they had addressed my queries and concerns.”

ABC news sources said the story had already been delayed by several weeks and deny claims by management that the story “needs more work”.

Guardian Australia understands that management wanted the program to get on-the-record responses from Morrison, as the prime minister has so far declined to respond to questions from Four Corners.

The ABC’s political editor, Andrew Probyn, was asked to put a series of questions to Morrison at a press conference this week. But no questions on the topic were asked.

Probyn declined to comment.

Four Corners sent another reporter to Canberra to ask questions but Morrison did not appear on the day he was in Parliament House.

Anderson said he had been given a “rough cut” of the program and confirmed it had been “endorsed by news management”, confirming that it was cleared by legal and editorial.

“In making a final decision about whether a program or other content is ready for broadcast or publication I consider all advice from the relevant team, ABC Editorial Policies and ABC Legal, among others,” he said. “I also trust my own judgement and knowledge about the high editorial standards that apply to all ABC content.

“I am absolutely confident of that decision and make no apologies for requiring the highest standards of our published journalism.”