How the ABC bid farewell to ‘famously unflappable’ 7.30 host Leigh Sales

Amanda Meade
·5 min read

Leigh Sales started her final day as host of 7.30 after a 12-year-stint by posting a video outside a convenience store, dressed in trackies and clutching a donut and a 7-Eleven coffee.

The former Washington correspondent and Lateline host, 49, arrived at work at 7am and did four media interviews before 9.30am. She recorded a voiceover for a special farewell program before starting the day’s work on the final program. It’s a relentless 12-hour day that she has juggled with two young boys for more than a decade.

Sales told Guardian Australia she has no idea what she will do next and just wants to step outside the daily news cycle and curl up on the couch with her kids.

“I am having six months off to try to get a rest because I’m exhausted after you know nearly 12 years of 7.30, and I feel like until I actually get some headspace and slow my life down a bit that I just can’t figure out what I want to,” she said.

She is thrilled her former executive producer at 7.30, Justin Stevens, is now the head of news and is looking forward to exploring new career options at the ABC. She has no desire to move into commercial TV. “The media is littered with people who were successful at the ABC and then went to commercial media and it doesn’t work.”

After the show wrapped for the final time on Thursday night, with her excited sons Daniel and James running on to the set, fellow ABC broadcaster and best friend Annabel Crabb told a private farewell gathering that the makeup-free appearance on Instagram was “typical Sales”: a woman who faces intense scrutiny on television but who does not hesitate to post a video “looking like the robber’s dog” on her big day.

“That is Sales all over; never afraid to just look ridiculous,” Crabb said. “And I love that about her. Is it a Queensland thing?”

Related: ‘Suck on that, Kerry O’Brien’: the highs and lows of Leigh Sales on 7.30 – and who will take her place?

It’s a sign of how respected Sales is at the ABC that a former and the current managing director and two former heads of current affairs turned up to see her off on a night the ABC was celebrating its 90th birthday with a live event and a party in the foyer. The speakers on the Dot Strong Terrace variously roasted the presenter about her “dagginess”, her work ethic, her relentless boasting about her interview with Paul McCartney and the time she had to google who Justin Langer was before an interview. The former Cricket Australia coach was one of the many people to send messages that were read out by Stevens.

Former ABC news chief John Cameron, who preceded another guest Gaven Morris, told the crowd the young Queenslander “ticked all the boxes” when he interviewed her for a job in Brisbane in 1995 and she had gone on to make him proud.

Former MD Mark Scott told the gathering Sales had arguably faced a tougher environment than her predecessor, Kerry O’Brien, because of social media and unprecedented political and media turmoil. Although management had initially hesitated and replaced O’Brien not with one but two presenters – Sales and Chris Uhlmann – she had quickly made the show her own.

“History will show just how much more complex this decade has been than any before it,” Scott said.

“Since the beginning of television, plenty of audience members have screamed back at Kerry O’Brien, Andrew Olle and even Caroline Jones. Your audience talking back to the set is a tried and true tradition but at least no one else could hear what they were saying. One of the challenges of Leigh’s era has been the fact that with social media we can all hear what everyone’s saying over and over and over again, wise or not wise.

“Kerry O’Brien came through 12 years with only one prime minister. You had six and just the constant turmoil and constant change and constant revision that winner-takes-all politics brings. But nevertheless, she persisted and in persisting just showed this remarkable strength and resilience and perseverance.”

The current ABC managing director, David Anderson, said Sales was “famously unflappable”, especially on election night, and was “scrupulously fair” on all politicians.

“We remember the big interviews – [Shane] Warne, McCartney, the Dalai Lama – plus five prime ministers and a conga line of opposition leaders, premiers, bureaucrats and business leaders,” Anderson said.

Producers and crew in the control room agreed that she was always even-tempered under enormous pressure, saying they had never seen her “lose it”. Every 7.30 staffer who could turned up for the last day, cramming into the studio to watch live.

Stevens described how difficult it was for Sales to anchor a daily news program while making sure her kids didn’t miss out, and how she would FaceTime them to say goodnight every night before the show. He said she had presented him with printouts about a “virus in China” before it was on his radar, so meticulous is she in her research.

A special episode of 7.30 will air on Friday night at 7.30pm on ABC TV and iView.

Investigative reporter Sarah Ferguson will be in the 7.30 chair from Monday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Blackhawks, Luke Richardson finalize coaching deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — Luke Richardson is the new coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, stepping into a tricky rebuilding process for one of the NHL's marquee franchises. General manager Kyle Davidson announced the move on Monday. Richardson replaces Derek King, who finished the season as the interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Nov. 6. “Luke shares our vision and goals for the future, and he will have an opportunity to build an environment and culture of high performance, hard work and high acco

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Sedins, Luongo, Alfredsson headline Hockey Hall of Fame's 2022 class

    TORONTO — Henrik and Daniel Sedin entered the NHL together. The superstar twins then tormented a generation of opponents with the Vancouver Canucks throughout dominant careers that included mesmerizing displays of skill, individual accolades and unprecedented team success. It's only fitting the talented brothers will walk into the Hockey Hall of Fame side-by-side. The Sedins headline the class of 2022 elected Monday, one with a decidedly West Coast and Swedish feel that includes former Canucks t

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Canada's Marino gives up two late breaks in first-round loss to Kawa at Wimbledon

    LONDON — Poland's Katarzyna Kawa converted two pivotal break points late in the match to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vancouver's Rebecca Marino in first-round women's action Monday at Wimbledon. Marino was serving for the match in Game 10 of the third set, but didn't get a match point opportunity as Kawa picked up her fourth break to tie the set 5-5. After winning the next game to take a 6-5 lead, Kawa won the match by converting her fifth of 10 breakpoint chances when Marino hit an unforced

  • Canadian women down Turkey for 4th win at Volleyball Nations League

    Alexa Gray tallied 22 points, while Kiera Van Ryk added 20 to help the Canadian women's indoor volleyball team edge Turkey 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23) in Calgary on Tuesday for their fourth Volleyball Nations League win of the season. Hilary Howe, who — like Gray — was playing in her hometown, had 14 points for Canada (4-5). Ebrar Karakurt led Turkey (5-4) with 23. The Canadian squad has already surpassed its 2021 win count. Last year, Canada produced a disappointing 3-12 record in the tour

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.