ABC appoints new executive producers to helm flagship TV news programs

Guardian staff
·2 min read

The ABC has unveiled new executive producers for three of its flagship television news programs.

Matthew Carney will replace long-term executive producer Sally Neighbour at Four Corners, Neighbour’s deputy Morag Ramsay will replace Carney as executive producer at Foreign Correspondent, and Joel Tozer, a producer on Nine’s 60 Minutes, has been recruited to the executive producer role at 7.30.

Justin Stevens, the director of news, analysis and investigations, described the roles as three of the most important in Australian journalism.

Stevens, the former 7.30 executive producer who replaced Gaven Morris as the ABC’s head of news in March, said he was “delighted” to be able to appoint the trio to these vital roles.

“ABC News is committed to delivering the nation’s best and bravest investigative journalism and public interest reporting on behalf of all Australians and we’re looking forward to seeing what Matthew, Joel and Morag do leading these exceptionally talented teams,” he said in a statement.

The ABC said in a statement that Carney joined the broadcaster in 1995. He has previously been a Four Corners reporter, north Asia bureau chief and China bureau chief.

Ramsay joined the ABC in 1996, working for ABC Radio Sydney, and went on to work for Lateline and Four Corners, where she has been supervising producer since 2015.

Both Carney and Ramsay have won three Walkley awards.

Tozer, who is also a Walkley winner, has worked in reporting and production roles for the ABC, SBS and Nine.

Stevens has previously turned to 60 Minutes for recruitment, having hired producer Grace Tobin in 2019 as a reporter for 7.30. She is now a reporter at Four Corners.

He is now filled many of the vacant key posts caused by a series of retirements and promotions, with Sarah Ferguson appointed to replace Leigh Sales as presenter of 7.30 last month.

