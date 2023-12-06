ABC agreed to pay Bruce Lehrmann $150,000 to settle defamation claim, court documents reveal

Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

The ABC agreed to pay Bruce Lehrmann $150,000 towards his legal costs in an out-of-court settlement of his defamation claim, according to documents filed in the federal court.

According to the deed of settlement and release between Lehrmann and the ABC, the ABC agreed to remove a Facebook video of the National Press Club speech given by Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame on 9 February 2022.

The deed also specifies the ABC agrees not to reinstate the YouTube video of the same event. The deed was signed on 21 November.

Lehrmann was suing the ABC on the basis the broadcast was defamatory.

Lehrmann had accused the ABC of acting maliciously by broadcasting Higgins’ address, saying in court documents it was “wilfully blind” to the risk of her defaming him or making prejudicial comments close to his criminal trial.

In a statement at the time, the ABC described the settlement as mutual.

“The proceedings have settled on mutually acceptable, confidential terms, without admission of liability,” the statement said.

Lehrmann settled a separate defamation action against News Life Media’s news.com.au and journalist Samantha Maiden in May.