ABBYLAND FOODS, INC. RECALLS BEEF STICK PRODUCT DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·3 min read

Washington, D.C., Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH

Congressional and Public Affairs
Buck McKay (202) 720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-003-2022



ABBYLAND FOODS, INC. RECALLS BEEF STICK PRODUCT

DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

WASHINGTON, January 8, 2022 – Abbyland Foods, Inc., an Abbotsford, Wisc. establishment, is recalling approximately 14,976 pounds of beef sticks due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.



The smoked beef sticks were produced between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:





The products subject to recall bear establishment number 1633B on the package below the sell by date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints of cheese in the product and reported the event to FSIS.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.



Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Paul Hess, Controller, Abbyland Foods, Inc., at (715) 223-6386, EXT. 7813.



Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



###

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.



USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov


