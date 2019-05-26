Abby Wambach named to National Soccer Hall of Fame's Class of 2019

Abby Wambach will take her rightful place in National Soccer Hall of Fame in September.

The famed U.S. women's national team forward will be inducted into the HOF's Class of 2019.

Wambach received the news Saturday from Hall of Famer Julie Foudy and Wambach's reaction was caught on video.

"Are you serious?" Wambach asked. "Oh my God."

Wambach, 38, spent more than a decade (2001-15) on the USWNT and is the all-time leading scorer in women's international soccer with 184 goals.

Wambach competed in four World Cups for the U.S. winning one in 2015 before she retired. She also played in two Olympic games. Wambach scored 14 goals in 19 World Cup matches and nine in 11 Olympic appearances.

“After much deliberation and talking with my friends, family, teammates and our coaching staff, I’ve decided to finally bring my soccer career to an end,” Wambach said when she announced her retirement. “While we still have more work to do for women’s soccer, after bringing the World Cup back to the United States this summer, I’m feeling extremely optimistic about the future of our sport. It’s been an amazing, wonderful ride and I can’t wait to see what the next chapter of my life brings.”

The ceremony will take place Sept. 21 and former U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati will also be inducted.



