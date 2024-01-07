Abby Stonehouse leads Canada past Czechia at world women's under-18 hockey event

ZUG, Switzerland — Abby Stonehouse scored two short-handed goals and added three assists to lead Canada past Czechia 8-1 on Sunday at the world under-18 women's hockey championship.

Stonehouse score twice in the second period for Canada (2-0), which opened the tournament Saturday with an 11-0 victory over Germany. Morgan Jackson and Caitlin Kraemer (two apiece), Emma Venusio and Mackenzie Alexander had the other goals.

Aneta Paroubkova replied for Czechia (0-2).

Kraemer had two goals Saturday to become Canada's national women's under-18 all-time leading goal scorer with 17.

Kraemer opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 12:28 of the first. But Canada broke the game open in the second, outscoring Czechia 4-1 in the period.

Stonehouse put Canada ahead 2-0 at 1:43 before scoring her second of the period at 8:20. Venusio made it 4-0 with the man advantage at 16:15 before Paroubkova scored at 17:38.

But Jackson countered at 19:27 to give the Canadians a four-goal advantage.

Jackson added her second of the game at 7:47 of the third. Kraemer and Alexander scored at 10:39 and 15:55, respectively, to round out the scoring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press