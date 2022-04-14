Abby Lee Miller Reflects on Her Health on the Anniversary of the Last Time She Walked

Natasha Dado
·3 min read
Abby Lee Miller
Abby Lee Miller

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Abby Lee Miller is talking about her health.

On Instagram Wednesday, the 56-year-old Dance Moms alum posted pictures of the last time she walked, showing herself crying in pain on the difficult day.

"Today, April 13 is the Anniversary of the last time I WALKED. In horrific pain, I made it into a Doctor's office and then across the street to a hospital for a sedated MRI. On Friday the 13th, 2018 techs had to remove me from the imaging machine after 15 minutes because my arms & legs were flailing about uncontrollably!" Miller wrote. "My health declined rapidly. I was admitted and then ignored."

Through the course of the next day, the star said her blood pressure "dropped to 23 over 17, my Kidneys started to fail, and I became paralyzed from the Neck down." At that point, Miller said it was too late for her to be transferred, and emergency surgery followed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee)

RELATED: Abby Lee Miller Connects with Jada Pinkett Smith Over Hair Loss: 'You Can Always Be Beautiful'

"I have never walked on my own again," she recalled.

Fast-forward to the present, Miller continued, "It is only befitting that today I film the final footage on my very own Documentary talking about everything that happened to me... Coming to you Soon. Thank you all for your continues prayers and support🙏🏼"

The dance instructor has used an electric wheelchair since 2018 due to complications of Burkitt lymphoma, which affects her spinal cord. The diagnosis of the rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma came after she underwent the aforementioned surgery for what was initially believed to be a spinal infection. In May 2019, Miller announced that she was cancer-free.

"I'm more than grateful. I'm thankful," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I was always grateful but I think I must say 'Thank you' a hundred times a day because I have to rely on strangers; someone to open the door, someone to get the hanger off the rack at the department store, someone to pick up my phone if I drop it. How am I supposed to get it? I'm very grateful and thankful to strangers that have been so kind."

Earlier this week, Miller addressed another aspect of her heath on Instagram, speaking about hair loss in the caption of a picture she posted with Jada Pinkett Smith. According to Miller, she and the Red Table Talk host, 50, crossed paths at the grand opening of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy at the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, where they had a heart to heart.

Abby Lee Miller Connects with Jada Pinkett Smith
Abby Lee Miller Connects with Jada Pinkett Smith

therealabbylee/Instagram Jada Pinkett Smith (left) with Abby Lee Miller

RELATED: Abby Lee Miller Files Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit After Hotel Door Falls Over, Traps Her in Wheelchair

"I had a chance to talk to the radiant @jadapinkettsmith and we both agree - it's just easier to throw on a baseball cap than it is [to] do your hair!" she wrote of the smiling shot.

"Whether you lose it all going through rounds of chemotherapy (like I did) or as a result of many other illnesses, functional disorders, too much wear and tear, even a hereditary disposition - you can always be beautiful inside & out!" she added.

Miller was open about her hair loss following chemotherapy treatments for her past cancer diagnosis, while Smith has spoken about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes bald spots and hair losses.

