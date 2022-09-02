Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's twins Zion & Zillion

Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins.

The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass.

"Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad - Zion & Zillion 🙏🏽🤍."

Cannon commented on the video, writing, "You are more than welcome!! It's the least I can do."

"Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings!❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾."

In a later Instagram Story, De La Rosa showed one of the twins walking around in the grass and smiling.

In addition to the twins, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He also shares son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months with model Brittany Bell, who is currently expecting their third child together. Cannon most recently welcomed son Legendary Love, 8 weeks, with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Last week, the Wild N' Out host, 41, revealed on Instagram that he is expecting his ninth baby by sharing the news alongside a video montage of him and Bell at a maternity photoshoot, in which Bell shows off her bare baby bump. The clip also featured him and Bell taking photos with their two children.

Nick Cannon and Abby de la Rosa Enjoy 'Magical' Butterfly Habitat with Twins Zion and Zillion

"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," Cannon captioned the post.

De La Rosa joked about Cannon's upcoming arrival when she shared an Instagram reel of a content creator showing different generations' reactions to the announcement that his ninth baby is on the way.

De La Rosa posted the video on her Instagram Story with laughing emojis.

"Move over kardashians," she wrote in part, adding, "Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy."