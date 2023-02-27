Abby Choi: Ex-husband charged in gruesome Hong Kong murder

The ex-husband and former in-laws of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi have appeared in court after being charged in connection with her murder.

The accused include her ex-husband Alex Kwong, Kwong's brother Anthony and their father Kwong Kau.

Kwong's mother, 63, has been charged with obstructing the case. They were all denied bail on Monday.

The 28-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday - the grisly details of her murder have shocked Hong Kong.

This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

Choi's head was found in a three-storey house in the rural Tai Po district on Sunday, days after her other body parts were found in the same location - roughly 27km (17 miles) from where she was last seen in Kowloon City on Tuesday.

A meat slicer and an electric saw were also found at the scene.

Hong Kong police have told media they believe Choi and her former in-laws had many financial disputes involving "huge sums".

Alex Kwong was arrested on Saturday while trying to leave the city by speedboat, police said. His parents and elder brother were detained a day earlier.

Police also arrested a fifth suspect on Sunday who was connected to Choi's father-in-law.

Choi had two children with Alex Kwong, and two children with Chris Tam - her partner since 2016.

She had recently appeared on the cover of L'Officiel Monaco - a fashion and luxury lifestyle magazine - and had been a well-known socialite in Hong Kong with more than 100,000 followers online.