AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of February to $1.48. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

AbbVie's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before this announcement, AbbVie was paying out 75% of earnings, but a comparatively small 48% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 5.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 83%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

AbbVie Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $1.60 total annually to $5.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. AbbVie has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

AbbVie Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for AbbVie that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

