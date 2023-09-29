AbbVie's blood cancer combo therapy fails in late-stage study

A woman holds a test tube in front of displayed Abbvie logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - AbbVie said on Friday a late-stage study of its experimental combination therapy failed to show meaningful increase in the survival of patients with a form of blood cancer without the disease worsening.

The combination of AbbVie's Venclyxto and a steroid dexamethasone was being tested in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma who had received two or more prior treatments.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cells called plasma cells.

Venclyxto is being jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Roche unit Genentech in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside the country.

