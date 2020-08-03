AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) P/E Is On The Mark

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 20.9x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

With its earnings growth in positive territory compared to the declining earnings of most other companies, AbbVie has been doing quite well of late. The P/E is probably high because investors think the company will continue to navigate the broader market headwinds better than most. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for AbbVie

pe

Keen to find out how analysts think AbbVie's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Enough Growth For AbbVie?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, AbbVie would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 66% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen a 11% overall rise in EPS, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 36% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 12% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why AbbVie is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Story continues

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of AbbVie's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - AbbVie has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than AbbVie. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.