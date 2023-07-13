Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter dunks face in 'eat your feelings' cake after lack of Emmy love

The 2023 Emmy nominations arrived on Wednesday and, as was ever the case, there were surprises and snubs galore.

Among the snubs was Lisa Ann Walter, who many thought worthy of an Emmy nod for her role as Melissa Schemmenti on Abbott Elementary. The ABC comedy about a Philadelphia elementary school managed to grab eight nominations overall, including an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nod for Walter's costar Sheryl Lee Ralph.

In the wake of the nominations, Walter took to Twitter with a video captioned, "#CakeIsTheAnswer." In it, the actress dunks her face into a cake — "Eat your feelings," it reads — before giving the camera a frosting-splattered smile and thumbs up.

"I see so many responses saying, 'This show reminds me of why what we do is important,'" Walter previously told EW of comments she hears from teachers about Abbott. "But we need, as a nation, to give them more money, more respect, and more reason to do this for a living."

