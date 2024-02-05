'Abbott Elementary' Season 3: Cast, release date, where to watch the 'supersized' premiere

The third season of ABC's award-winning workplace comedy is set to premiere Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST.

The premiere of ABC’s award-winning workplace comedy “Abbott Elementary” is right around the corner.

The series, created by Quinta Brunson, follows a “group of dedicated, passionate teachers − and a slightly tone-deaf principal − as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system,” as ABC says.

This season is all about change, as faculty and students return for a new year marked by a school event, a new approach and a surprising question.

Abbott Elementary’s third season will kick off with a “supersized” one hour-premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here’s what to know about Season 3, including the cast, premiere date and how to watch.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3 premiere date, how to watch

Ava Coleman played by Janelle James, Jacob Hill played by Chris Perfetti and Mr. Johnson played by William Stanford Davis pictured with a group of Abbott students.

The 14-episode season will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 7 on ABC at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

You can watch also watch the hour-long premiere live with Hulu + Live TV or stream new episodes on Hulu the next day.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3 cast

Quinta Brunson plays Janine Teagues in ABC's award-wining workplace Abbott Elementary.

All of the teachers you have grown to know and love are slated to return for the third season, including one very inattentive principal and one eccentric janitor.

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson

Viewers can also expect to see a couple new faces this season.

Josh Segarra from Apple TV+ comedy "The Big Door Prize," Kimia Behpoornia from Max’s "Hacks" and Benjamin Norris from hit Netflix comedy series "Never Have I Ever" are set to play “good-natured Philadelphia school district representatives who aim to bring fresh perspectives to their roles as school ambassadors,” throughout the season, Dateline reported.

Josh Segarra as Manny

Kimia Behpoornia as Emily

Benjamin Norris as Simon

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3 trailer

ABC released the "Abbott Elementary" Season 3 trailer on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

