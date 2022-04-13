The ‘Abbott Elementary’ Finale Proved This Was a Perfect Season of TV

Kevin Fallon
·7 min read
Temma Hankin/ABC
Temma Hankin/ABC

Abbott Elementary just aired a perfect season of TV.

Who would have predicted that an ABC sitcom about teachers would be this exciting? Or that it would somehow become the buzziest comedy of the season? Not a Netflix dark comedy. Not a bingeable Hulu series starring some major movie star. It’s what we once thought was going extinct: a network comedy series that everyone is talking about.

Tuesday night’s season finale of Abbott Elementary on ABC had the school going on a field trip to the zoo, and everyone contemplating change and the future.

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Barbara Howard started off the day noting how different kids have become. “I blame Real Housewives. The kids watch with their mothers and every season a new beast is created.” But the real marker of time moving on comes when she takes her students to see Duster, the tuatara reptile that arrived at the zoo the same year she started teaching. Duster, it turns out, has been “retired,” making Mrs. Howard wonder if it’s about time she do the same.

Then there’s Quinta Brunson’s Janine Teagues, who receives news that her boyfriend’s career as a rapper who makes educational songs about the dangers of drug use is actually taking off. He gets offered a job in New York City and wants to take Janine with him. At a time when her potential as a teacher seems to be meeting her passion, she’s forced to decide whether to move to New York or continue to grow at Abbott Elementary, where she seems to be thriving.

The episode, like all episodes of Abbott Elementary, was a delight.

The Jaw-Dropping ‘Severance’ Season Finale Blew Our Minds

There was a deft balance of heart and humor that has come to define the show. (I particularly loved the line about Mrs. Howard getting better with age “like good wine and Stanley Tucci.”) Janelle James and Lisa Ann Walter continued to give TV’s best scene-stealing performances, while Ralph’s nuanced work as the formidable, yet vulnerable Mrs. Howard cemented her status as the best new comedy character of the year.

It’s the rare The Office-inspired series to make the mockumentary earnestly work, compared to something like What We Do in the Shadows, which succeeds because it’s such an outrageous spoof. What made The Office so great is that you really felt like you were a fly on the wall witnessing people’s lives, and, more, the characters’ relationships vibrated in a way that felt real—kooky and annoying as they might be, your coworkers are the people you spend most of your time with, and they do start to function like a family. Abbott Elementary even manages to have its own Jim and Pam will-they-won’t-they relationship without it feeling cliché.

But it’s not just that Abbott Elementary is good that made its first-season run feel remarkable. It’s the rare show that is “cool” and “buzzy” in online circles that typically prefer to obsess over line readings in Succession or theorize about plot points in Severance. What people actually watch—Young Sheldon is in Season 5, folks, while Yellowstone is the most-watched show on TV—and what is considered “hot” by the media and influencers has typically been so extremely divergent that it’s the press that can seem out of touch.

This is a series that is not only incredibly popular—it’s the most-tweeted comedy of the year, and ABC’s biggest comedy hit since Modern Family—but also has the kind of online “cred” that’s typically reserved for a Fleabag or Mad Men. This isn’t The Big Bang Theory being a smash and social media snobs rolling their eyes. It’s an earnest, heartwarming broadcast comedy watched by most of America, but also the coolest show on TV.

It’s tempting to compare its success to the recent rises of Schitt’s Creek or Ted Lasso: that it’s nice to have a show that makes you feel good while times are as dark as they are. But I think there’s something more to Abbott Elementary breaking through at this moment.

A TV show about teachers is hardly new. But this feels special.

I love that Abbott Elementary doesn’t split time between storylines about students and the teacher characters. The students are always around, and the show never lets you forget what it’s like to have a day in service of their needs. But this is a show about the teachers. It is about the people who have made the choice to devote their lives to an indispensable profession that still requires so much investment on their part, financial and emotional. We’re learning about what motivates them to do this job, what it takes to get through a day, and, more, what they themselves receive from it.

Janine and Barbara have a special relationship. James’ Principal Coleman has some of the funniest observations on TV. But in the background of all those moments and arcs are the children, a constant reminder of how they are always thinking about the students.

The show is illuminating about the reality of how underfunded and underappreciated teachers are. What’s beautiful about Abbott Elementary is how blunt it is about that situation, but never pedantic—there’s no “Very Special Episode” here. The reality is that teachers have to be clever and energetic about doing their jobs with the limited resources they have, and that is baked into every episode of the series. The fact that the show doesn’t get preachy about it, instead just displaying at face value what it’s like for people in this profession, is incredibly powerful.

The last two years have made us finally start to realize what teachers mean to us. Remote learning illuminated some parents to what it takes to be an educator. We were reminded just how crucial schools are to a functioning society. There was a despicable, disgusting discourse when schools were closed for COVID safety reasons where some parents criticized teachers for being too lazy to get back to work. While that ridiculous argument should not be validated, it did have the effect of galvanizing rational, empathetic people around what a critical role teachers play in our lives and an appreciation for the sacrifices they make on a daily basis.

Finally, Something Good: ‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Unexpected, Delightful Rise

When I think about the TV this year that has been the most memorable, or made me laugh the most, it’s a montage of moments from the first season of Abbott Elementary. It’s Principal Coleman retreating from a zombie scare. “They eat the hottest ones first. Let me back my tasty ass up.” It’s the flawless scene where the teachers meet Jacob Hill’s boyfriend (Chris Perfetti) for the first time and are shocked that he’s Black. It’s how much my heart soared when Barbara invited Janine to dinner after a taxing Parent-Teacher Night.

It’s not easy to be a “nice” show. To do the touching and meaningful thing while still wielding a sharp sense of humor. There’s been a tenor underscoring much of Abbott Elementary’s success of it being an “underdog” of sorts, and that’s true. It’s a series created by and starring a Black woman, and the cast is so diverse that the only white male character is gay, itself an important commentary about how minorities are often the people who go into this line of work. That’s why the last moments of the season finale were so lovely.

Custodian Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) asks the students who stayed behind from the field trip to write an essay about superheroes, and they choose to write about their teachers. There’s a different show on which this is corny, and a different audience that would find it unbearable. But Abbott Elementary earned that moment. It had done such an impressive job drawing these dynamic characters and subtly working its politics into its stories that a scene that emotional and that inspiring worked.

The only question now is, what are we going to do on our Tuesday nights without this show?

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi