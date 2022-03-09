'Abbott Elementary' Fans, the ABC Sitcom Changed the Return Date for New Episodes



Tuesday nights are just not the same without Abbott Elementary.

Since the mockumentary sitcom premiered on ABC in December , folks haven't stopped raving about the Philadelphia-based show. The comedy has received lots of praise for bringing the funny but also reminding viewers about the challenges many inner city public schools face. Still, the series successfully highlights that public schools produce many great minds and stories. What's more, the show demonstrates how it can be a source of joy for both educators and children.

Unfortunately, Abbott Elementary fans were recently disappointed when they found out that the new series was missing from their weekly lineup after it went on a mini break. In other words, a new episode of Abbott Elementary will not be airing tonight and for the next few Tuesdays.

When does Abbott Elementary return?

Abbott Elementary will return to ABC with a new episode on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Hours before the show's latest episode aired on February 22, series creator and actress Quinta Brunson took to Twitter to share the unexpected schedule news. "After tonight's #AbbottElementary, we'll be on break for three weeks, then back with more (there are thirteen episodes this season). Enjoy tonight's episode! It's a delight :)," she wrote.

Although Quinta announced that Abbott Elementary would only be off the air for three consecutive Tuesday nights, the show's official Twitter account posted that it will actually be on a month-long hiatus. When Abbott Elementary does return, there will be four more new episodes before season 1 of the comedy wraps up.

While folks weren't happy to hear about the interruption, some didn't hesitate to throw out a suggestion for a potential season 2. "20 EPISODES NEXT SEASON 👀," one person wrote to which another replied, "30 ☺️." If and when Abbott Elementary snags a second season, Quinta probably won't have a hard time coming up with new material.

Inspired after her life and upbringing in West Philadelphia, Abbott Elementary pays homage to two influential people in Quinta's life: her mother and her sixth grade teacher, who the show is named after. "Ms. Abbott has always stuck with me throughout my life," she told the Los Angeles Times. “In a way, I didn’t know why she was my favorite. I couldn’t put my finger on it. She just was."

