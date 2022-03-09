'Abbott Elementary' Fans, the ABC Sitcom Changed the Return Date for New Episodes

Katherine Tinsley
·2 min read
'Abbott Elementary' Fans, the ABC Sitcom Changed the Return Date for New Episodes


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Tuesday nights are just not the same without Abbott Elementary.

Since the mockumentary sitcom premiered on ABC in December , folks haven't stopped raving about the Philadelphia-based show. The comedy has received lots of praise for bringing the funny but also reminding viewers about the challenges many inner city public schools face. Still, the series successfully highlights that public schools produce many great minds and stories. What's more, the show demonstrates how it can be a source of joy for both educators and children.

Unfortunately, Abbott Elementary fans were recently disappointed when they found out that the new series was missing from their weekly lineup after it went on a mini break. In other words, a new episode of Abbott Elementary will not be airing tonight and for the next few Tuesdays.

When does Abbott Elementary return?

Abbott Elementary will return to ABC with a new episode on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Hours before the show's latest episode aired on February 22, series creator and actress Quinta Brunson took to Twitter to share the unexpected schedule news. "After tonight's #AbbottElementary, we'll be on break for three weeks, then back with more (there are thirteen episodes this season). Enjoy tonight's episode! It's a delight :)," she wrote.

Although Quinta announced that Abbott Elementary would only be off the air for three consecutive Tuesday nights, the show's official Twitter account posted that it will actually be on a month-long hiatus. When Abbott Elementary does return, there will be four more new episodes before season 1 of the comedy wraps up.

While folks weren't happy to hear about the interruption, some didn't hesitate to throw out a suggestion for a potential season 2. "20 EPISODES NEXT SEASON 👀," one person wrote to which another replied, "30 ☺️." If and when Abbott Elementary snags a second season, Quinta probably won't have a hard time coming up with new material.

Inspired after her life and upbringing in West Philadelphia, Abbott Elementary pays homage to two influential people in Quinta's life: her mother and her sixth grade teacher, who the show is named after. "Ms. Abbott has always stuck with me throughout my life," she told the Los Angeles Times. “In a way, I didn’t know why she was my favorite. I couldn’t put my finger on it. She just was."

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Woman scammed out of $73K hired fake contractor to build her a barn

    Woman scammed out of $73K hired fake contractor to build her a barn

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Pascal Siakam appreciates Nick Nurse going to bat for him and the team

    Pascal Siakam met with the media after Thursday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons. He spoke about bringing a consistent effort every night so the Raptors don’t find themselves in deep holes. He also appreciated how head coach Nick Nurse went to bat for him on his way to being ejected. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Edmonton Stingers fall to Real Estelí in Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The Edmonton Stingers suffered their third straight loss in FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas play on Sunday, falling 89-73 to Real Estelí on the team's home turf in Nicaragua. Edmonton was outscored 58-27 in the second half as Real Estelí came storming back to claim its second straight win in front of cheering home fans in the capital city of Managua. Guard Alex Campbell led Edmonton with 21 points, while power forward Murphy Burnatowski and centre Chad Posthumus finished with 17 and 14

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Former NHLer Dmitri Khristich pleads for help in Ukraine: 'You're going to let us be killed'

    Dmitri Khristich wants the West to do more to help Ukraine.

  • ECHL goalie blows up breakaway by sending opponent flying

    Sometimes you have no choice but to pull a slide tackle on a hockey rink.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Why Chris Boucher dislikes the play-in tournament

    The Toronto Raptors are in the thick of a very competitive Eastern Conference where they're hoping to avoid the play-in. Chris Boucher describes why he isn't a fan of the new tournament. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Skiers enjoyed friendly weather, baked goods at Yukon Cup

    Despite a couple of challenging years, weaving between COVID-19 restrictions and reduced staffing, Alpine Yukon successfully hosted their annual Yukon Cup on Saturday. Local skiers took to the slopes and raced for a spot on the podium and a prize of baked goods. The two-day event at Mount Sima saw 120 skiers competing in Giant Slalom and Slalom, with six different categories depending on age and technique level. Matthew Jenner is the president of Alpine Yukon, the main organizers of the Yukon Cu

  • Skater loses funding over controversial outfit choice before Olympics

    Taiwan will cut two years worth of funding for Olympic speed skater Huang Yu-ting after she was pictured wearing a China uniform.

  • The numbers behind the Raptors' three-game slide are not pretty

    Toronto's recent play has not been pretty, and the stats have not been any more reassuring.