‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson Responds To “Wild” Requests For School Shooting Episode

After yesterday’s horrific school shooting in Texas, the creator, executive producer, writer and star of ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, took to social media today to address what she said has been a frequent request from fans.

“Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” she began. “People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.'”

Brunson, in turn had a request for those people.

“Please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I’m begging you.”

She then explained her reasoning.

“I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. we’re not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it.”

wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write. people are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they've elected and are instead demanding "entertainment." I can't ask "are yall ok" anymore because the answer is "no." — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) May 25, 2022

In Abbott Elementary, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

The half-hour was ABC’s No. 1 new comedy in two years in adults 18-49, and the season’s No. 1 comedy in adults 18-49, in a tie with CBS’ Ghosts. It has already received a Season 2 renewal.

